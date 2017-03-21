Syracuse looks for answers as spring ball kicks off

Syracuse opens its second spring under coach Dino Babers today, and while the program made some strides in Year 1, there are big questions looming as the Orange prepare for 2017. Some -- can Eric Dungey stay healthy for a full season? Is there a true running threat on the roster? Can this defense provide enough stops to give the offense a chance? -- won't be answered this spring. Some others, however, could be a good bit closer to resolution by the time the Orange wrap things up. Here's what we'll be watching.

Who replaces receiver Amba Etta-Tawo's production?

This time last year, Etta-Tawo's name wasn't on anyone's radar outside Babers, but he finished his lone season at Syracuse with an ACC-best 1,482 yards to go with 94 catches and 14 touchdowns. The bad news is the Orange need someone to replace that lost production. The good news is, there are at least as many options this year as there were a year ago when no one knew who Etta-Tawo was. Start with Jamal Custis, a 6-5, 224 pound receiver who has all the physical tools but simply hasn't been able to stay on the field. If he's healthy, he's a potential breakout candidate. Adly Enoicy (6-5, 227) is similar physically but has just one career catch. Perhaps the most intriguing option isn't a wide receiver, but rather Ravian Pierce, a juco tight end transfer who has already apparently wowed Dungey in workouts. He's not likely to be the vertical threat Etta-Tawo was last season, but he's a massive target who could add another layer to the Orange offense.

Can this be a much improved secondary?

A year ago, Syracuse's defense allowed 8.19 yards per dropback to opposing quarterbacks, the worst rate in the Power 5. It was particularly problematic downfield, where opponents had the third-highest distance per throw in the Power 5 and completed 47 percent of their passes of 15 yards or more downfield, the worst rate in the Power 5. There's hope this spring, however, with Notre Dame transfer Devin Butler joining the fray at cornerback and a healthy Antwan Cordy returning to work at safety. A host of sophomores who got their first taste of action last year -- Evan Foster, Carl Jones, Scoop Bradshaw, Chris Fredrick -- will be in the mix, too, and quite frankly, there's nowhere to go but up.

Has the young defensive front taken a step forward?

There were flashes last season from the likes of Josh Black and McKinley Williams and Kendall Coleman, and of all the D-linemen who saw serious playing time last year, only De'Jon Wilson is gone. That's ample reason to be encouraged going into spring ball, when it's imperative the kids blossom into veterans. Coleman, Black and Chris Slayton appear poised to breakthrough, but it could be Williams who is the most intriguing of the bunch. He's bulked up this offseason, and Syracuse hopes he's ready to do some damage from the interior line.