Louisville opens spring with all eyes on Lamar Jackson, offensive line

Louisville opens spring practice Tuesday, with much of the focus on its offense after a disappointing finish to last season. Here are three big storylines to watch:

After a 9-1 start last season, Lamar Jackson and Louisville lost their final three games. AP Photo/Winslow Townson

1. Lamar Jackson: Despite the way the 2016 season ended, it is important to remember Louisville does return the Heisman Trophy winner, a player who essentially had his way against defenses for the majority of the season. But there is plenty for Jackson to work on this spring, especially since Houston and LSU laid out blueprints for how to shut him down as the season drew to a close. Coach Bobby Petrino says he and his staff have been hammering home film study with Jackson.

"Just getting him a better understanding of coverages and defenses, and movements of safeties, really understanding the pressures that are coming and where to go with the ball," Petrino said. "We're going to work again hard on our sets in the pocket and making sure we set first before we do any movements. But he really did a great job of throwing the football last year. His ability to hit the deep ball and be accurate with it, we just need to improve and get better at it."

2. Offensive line: This has been the biggest question mark since midway through the season, when the offensive line started to falter and then struggled down the stretch. Petrino brought back Mike Summers to coach the line, and among the five freshmen the Cards signed in February, Cole Bentley is already enrolled and in for spring. Geron Christian, Lukayus McNeil and Kenny Thomas return as veterans, but there will be plenty of shifting around to find the best combination of linemen.

"It's finding what's the best position for Lukayus and Kenny -- is it tackle? Is it guard? And how you put it all together," Petrino said. "Then it's pretty wide open. We've got to find out who our center's going to be and work our way out from there."

3. Defensive changes: For the first time since Petrino returned to Louisville, he will have a new defensive coordinator. Peter Sirmon takes over for Todd Grantham after one season at Mississippi State, where the results were mixed. Louisville has strength in its secondary, although Shaq Wiggins announced Monday that he will be transferring. Solidifying the front seven will be big, and so will building depth in the secondary, where Petrino is thrilled with the class he just signed. Promising freshman safety C.J. Avery is enrolled and in for spring.

"We have a lot of experience back there, and there will be great competition," Petrino said. "We wanted to do a great job of recruiting for the secondary and I think we brought in bigger and longer guys and they'll come in and try to compete for reps and see how they can get in the depth, but I can't wait to see how it all plays out. I think it will be the first time where we have the type of competition and competitiveness for starting jobs in the secondary."