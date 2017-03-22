How will Florida State replace DeMarcus Walker? It won't try

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Defensively, it's the question hounding Florida State through spring practice: How will the Seminoles replace DeMarcus Walker?

The answer, Florida State will tell you, is that they're not looking to rededicate the Mamba Mode moniker for the 2017 roster. There is only one Walker, and no Seminoles linemen will try to replace him and the 16 sacks he had last season.

"You can't really replace a certain player, because there's only going to be that DeMarcus Walker," senior defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi told reporters at the start of spring. "When Jameis left, there's only going to be one Jameis Winston. When Timmy Jernigan left, there's only going to be one Timmy Jernigan."

Flush with talent at defensive end, the Seminoles have a handful of former five-star and ESPN 300 recruits to help account for the loss of Walker, who had 26.5 sacks over his last two seasons. At the top is junior Josh Sweat, a one-time No. 1 overall recruit.

As a sophomore, Sweat had seven sacks, which already puts him well above Walker's pace after two seasons; the 2016 consensus All-American Walker had two sacks through his first 31 career games. He's arguably been the Seminoles best defensive end against the rush the last two seasons, too. At the end of his first season, Pro Football Focus graded Sweat as the best run defender among true freshman edge defenders.

His freshman season came less than a year after dislocating his knee and tearing an ACL in high school. Last season, he tore meniscus in his knee in Week 3 and played with a badly injured finger, delaying Sweat's development. He ended the year with 1.5 sacks in each of the final three games, however.

"I worked on getting the edge, as simple as it sounds. I'm an edge rusher, and I used to run down the middle right at people too much," Sweat said. "Those last three games, I was really doing it, and after that it was a rap and I feel like I can keep that going."

It was a mess for the defense early last season, and in the aftermath of the Oct. 1 loss to North Carolina the fan base's jeremiad aimed at the unit began with the gross indignity of multiple players jogging on the Tar Heels' game-winning score. One of the players was Sweat, who missed the week prior following knee surgery.

"That's the reason we lost. I'll say it," Sweat conceded.

The reality is the Seminoles were outplayed most of the game, and the loss wasn't a direct reflection on Sweat. Yet the game was seared into his memory, even if the angst over the lazy play was fleeting. He's moved on from that loss, and he said the final few weeks of last season are a better indication of his potential.

"He's a great kid, a very intelligent guy and a very caring guy," coach coach Jimbo Fisher said, "and he'll be a heckuva football player."

A likely top-five preseason ranking awaits the Seminoles, and Sweat said much of the responsibility for reaching those lofty expectations rests with the defensive line. Sweat is secure at the strong-side defensive end position, and Nnadi will generate a pass rush from the interior. Nnadi had one sack in September -- it was an FCS quarterback he victimized -- but he ended the season with six. Most of them came in the Seminoles' biggest games, too, as he took down Clemson's, Florida's, Miami's and Michigan's quarterbacks.

Much of the pass rush will come from Sweat and the defensive ends, however, and fellow five-star end Joshua Kaindoh, a true freshman early enrollee, can rotate both sides. It's sophomore Brian Burns who has the best chance of locking down the spot across Sweat, though Keith Bryant, Janarius Robinson and Jalen Wilkerson will push for the role.

Through his first five games against Power 5 opponents, the 6-foot-5, 218-pound Burns didn't record a sack. As a rotational rusher predominantly used on third downs, he had 4.5 sacks in the final four games against Power 5 teams. Overall, his 9.5 sacks led all freshman nationally.

"There's a lot of young talent in there that's really got to learn to take different roles and play," Fisher said, "but they have the ability to be some really good players."