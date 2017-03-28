Fixing the secondary is a primary job as Virginia opens spring practice

Virginia opens spring practice today, which is a nice way of turning the page on a rough Year 1 for Bronco Mendenhall. As he noted earlier this offseason, the 2017 season was “a year of discovery” in which the immediate needs were far bigger than he thought when he took over the program. As the Cavaliers get set for Year 2, there still are plenty of looming questions, but Mendenhall at least feels he has a far better understanding of the issues that need to be addressed.

Among the issues we’ll be watching in spring ball ...

Is Kurt Benkert the right QB for the job?

Kurt Benkert needs to be more consistent, but he'll most likely get the opportunity. Jeremy Brevard/USA Today Sports

The short answer here is that Virginia doesn’t have any other options at the moment. It’s entirely possible the Cavaliers add a transfer at some point, but the immediate issue is turning Benkert into a consistent quarterback. He lost his job near the end of last season because Mendenhall wanted Benkert to have a chance to watch and learn. When he returned, he wasn’t exceptional, but he seemed a step better. If that progression can continue through the spring, the dearth of experienced QBs on the roster may not be as big a deal.

Who replaces do-it-all running back Smoke Mizzell?

A year ago, Taquan Mizzell carried the ball 187 times and was targeted another 65 times in the passing game, putting him on the receiving end of nearly 30 percent of Virginia’s offensive snaps. That means there’s a big void in 2017, and while Virginia identified some solid playmakers in Doni Dowling and Olamide Zaccheaus in the passing game, the ground game lacks any obvious answers. Even with Mizzell and Albert Reid, the explosive plays were more likely to come through the air, so Virginia’s work on building a strong rushing attack is a big job.

Can the pass defense hold its own?

Virginia allowed 8.53 yards per pass last season, nearly 1.5 yards more than the Power 5 average. Opposing QBs managed 7.7 yards per dropback, ranking the Cavaliers 61st in that department. Offenses liked to challenge Virginia downfield, and for good reason. The Hoos allowed nine TDs on passes of 20 yards or more, second-most in the ACC. It’s a familiar refrain for a defense that struggled on the back end under Jon Tenuta’s blitz-happy scheme, but it’s problematic that UVA continued to flounder in the secondary under Mendenhall. If the Cavaliers are going to challenge for a bowl in 2017, fixing the back end of the defense is a top priority.