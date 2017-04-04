Florida State has faith in Deondre Francois when it trails -- and for good reason

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Before last season, Jimbo Fisher said he subscribes to the cumbersome concept of “clutch” -- that some players continue to perform their best at the end of games.

He just didn’t know if his redshirt freshman quarterback’s composition possessed the quality, so he abstained when asked three weeks before the 2016 opener. It took all of one game for Deondre Francois to gain Fisher’s confidence. The eighth-year head coach said with conviction last week that Francois’ late-game abilities can no longer be questioned.

“This guy is a big-time player. Big-time player,” Fisher said. “He can lead, is tough, accurate. He will make a lot of money in this game one day, a bunch. That guy in big-time games, he competes.”

Deondre Francois led Florida State to four second-half comeback wins last season, each coming away from home. Marc Serota/Getty Images

In 2017, few, if any, programs will play as many marquee games as the Seminoles. They open the season against Alabama in one of the most anticipated opening-weekend games in recent memory. The ACC schedule opens with Miami, a playoff sleeper. It continues in October with Louisville, which returns Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and blew out Florida State last season, and a road trip to Clemson in November could once again serve as a de facto Atlantic Division championship game. Of course there is always the finale against Florida, and this year the Seminoles travel to The Swamp.

Given the Seminoles’ recent affinity to stumble out of the gate and fall behind double digits, it’s likely they’ll need to rely on Francois’ arm and legs to architect a few comebacks this upcoming season. Last season, only three FBS quarterbacks led more second-half comeback wins than Francois, who did it four times.

In the opener, Ole Miss led Florida State by 22 points, but Francois introduced himself to a national audience by throwing for 400 yards in his first start and engineering a 45-34 comeback victory. The next month he risked re-injury to return to the game against Miami when the Seminoles trailed. At game’s end, Florida State had won its seventh straight game against a chief rival. In November, he threw a game-winning touchdown pass late against NC State, and he ended the season with a third-down touchdown to beat Michigan with 36 seconds left after tossing a deflating pick-six.

All four of the comeback wins were away from Doak Campbell Stadium, and they came at the end of games where he repeatedly took punishing blows. Fisher wants referees to protect Francois better a season after he was sacked 34 times and hit on 79 dropbacks, both of which ranked third-most among Power 5 quarterbacks.

Some of his most impressive feats were overlooked because they came in losses. Against Clemson and North Carolina, Francois had the Seminoles positioned to win games they trailed big early. He completed a third-and-23 throw against the Tigers to get Florida State in field goal range. Against the Tar Heels, he turned second-and-25 from his own 10 into a sandlot scramble at the goal line for what looked like the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds left.

“[Teammates] believe in that guy,” Fisher said. “Now here’s the thing -- you got to do it again.”

In his debut season, Francois threw for 3,350 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Only four Power 5 starters threw at least 20 touchdowns with fewer interceptions. He was 10th among Power 5 quarterbacks in 20-yard completions (53), and eight of those players ahead of him had more attempts.

With spring practice closing Saturday, Francois has been the Seminoles’ starting quarterback for more than a year now. He took most of the first-team reps throughout 2016 as Sean Maguire rehabbed injuries. Those experiences, coupled with the progress he’s making this spring, have Francois confident with now just five months separating him from an Alabama opener.

“I’m not out competing with anyone else but competing internally,” Francois said of this spring camp. “If I’m tired, I gotta keep going. Next ball has to be perfect, next play can’t have any mistakes. I’m competing with myself to make myself better.”