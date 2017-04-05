New defensive look among the many changes at Louisville this spring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The Louisville team that takes the field in September will be vastly different from the one that left the field in January. In that, there is no coincidence.

One two-hour practice Tuesday revealed how, and why. Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson took his usual snaps, and had his usual zip on the ball. But he also lined up under center at various points, a skill set he has been working to master all spring.

The goal is to feature a more traditional run game, implement more play-action and vary not only what Jackson can do but what the Cards can do. So there is one big difference. Another? Dae Williams has emerged this spring as a power back who can help carry some of that load.

Jaire Alexander and his Louisville teammates have been doing extra conditioning work this spring in order to prepare for next season. "The season won't be easy, so you've got to be able to go the extra mile," Alexander said. Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire

Meanwhile, offensive line coach Mike Summers already has made improvements to the offensive line through just eight practices, with Lukayus McNeil finding a more natural home at guard. And sophomore Seth Dawkins could end up as a 1,000-yard receiver. He has been a standout all spring -- especially with Jaylen Smith sidelined because of injury.

But at least Louisville has Jackson to anchor the offense, and that obviously lends some familiarity. The biggest shift will come on the defense, where Peter Sirmon takes over for Todd Grantham, who left for Mississippi State after three seasons. And that shift means a switch for Louisville, too.

Under Grantham, the defense led the way until the offense found its footing. Now, Jackson and the offense lead the way while the defense has become a much bigger unknown. Finding its identity will remain a work in progress through fall camp.

What is interesting to watch, though, are the clear differences between the two coordinators. Where Grantham was aggressive and fiery, Sirmon is more measured and cerebral. Where Grantham always had the loudest voice on the practice field, Sirmon is calmer, doling out advice and reminders without screaming. Where Grantham had a complex series of calls for plays, Sirmon has simplified the approach to get the most out of his players.

Units often take on the personalities of their coaches. In this case, how the defense morphs to fit what Sirmon wants to do will be telling as the offseason progresses. So far, there is no way to get an accurate gauge because players are being asked to learn new terminology, play new roles and get to know their new leader all at once.

“They know what we want them to do. Now, we need to see the execution of it,” Sirmon said. “They can sit here and tell you I should have done this, but now we need to see once we go fast that we can actually execute what they know they’re supposed to do.”

A few days ago, cornerback Jaire Alexander tried to explain the challenge to local reporters with a fruit metaphor: Does calling a banana a new name make it a different fruit? No. Does calling a play a new name make it a different play? No. You just have to remember to use the new name.

Alexander sheepishly admitted that teammates started leaving oranges in his locker for his creative attempt at an explanation.

“All in all, I like the switch,” Alexander said. “With the new staff, it helps us realize we really have to come together as a unit, especially since there’s a new playbook. We have to come together and work on this together. You only get one chance to play with everybody on that team at that time, so might as well make the most of it.”

Take that as a lesson learned after the way last season ended. That leads to yet another change that should be noted. Messages have been delivered in meetings, the weight room and on the field, from coach Bobby Petrino down to his assistants and everyone else on staff: Finish.

“Last season, we didn’t finish good enough,” Alexander said. “Coach Petrino has been beating into our minds that we need to finish. The strength staff says we need to finish. The coaches say we need to finish.”

As just one example to reach that goal, players do one extra sprint now “to really push ourselves, really grind,” Alexander said. “The season won’t be easy, so you’ve got to be able to go the extra mile.”

It is all part of an overhaul meant to transform a team on the verge of making a breakthrough.