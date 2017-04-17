Former No. 1 cornerback Levonta Taylor becoming 'star' at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- At most places, defensive backs are among the shortest and smallest players on the roster. Florida State doesn't fall into that category.

When the Seminoles' defensive backs took the field for their spring game, nearly the entire scholarship unit stood at least 6 feet tall. Only sophomore Levonta Taylor measures shorter than that. He's 5-10.

"You have to be special," Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher said of recruiting smaller cornerbacks, "and he's one of those special guys that play the game with great instincts, and he's got great toughness, too."

Levonta Taylor could be Florida State's primary player at the "star" spot when the seasons opens against Alabama on Sept. 2. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

That toughness, even at 169 pounds, is why Taylor could be a star. That's not a commentary on his potential, though he has the skills to be one of the Seminoles' best players this season. It's the position in the defense that Florida State once employed Lamarcus Joyner and Jalen Ramsey to play.

The "star" position blends linebacker and cornerback, often lining up inside where a nickel cornerback would. This spring, Taylor worked at star and also cornerback, where the Seminoles are replacing two-year starter Marquez White.

Taylor said he loves his natural position of cornerback, but he's intrigued at the multitude of ways to affect a game at star. He could be the primary player at star when the seasons opens against Alabama on Sept. 2.

"The star position at Florida State is one of the hardest positions that anyone can play. People don't really realize that," Taylor said. "You are blitzing, you are covering, you are doing a lot of man-under deals. You are going to be in situations to make plays."

Taylor was the No. 1 cornerback recruit nationally in the 2016 class and took over the coveted No. 1 jersey as a true freshman. Last year, he played in every game and was a meaningful contributor, especially as the season wore on.

His aspirations of being a freshman All-American were not met, however, and Taylor said there were parts of his first season that were tough to handle. A leg injury slowed him at times, but he still managed 16 tackles and a pass deflection as a reserve.

This spring, a healthy Taylor felt he made strides in landing one of the starting spots in the secondary.

"He's grown a lot," quarterback Deondre Francois said. "He's always on the receivers' hips, always doing his job."

Much of the emphasis these past few months was spent on breaking up more passes. In his assessment of his freshman season, Taylor said he felt he was usually close to making a play on the ball but was unable to break up the pass.

With defensive coordinator and secondary coach Charles Kelly, Taylor worked on playing the football in the air. He doesn't want to give up even the 5-yard passes this season.

"I didn't want anybody to catch the ball on me," Taylor said. "I've been working really hard in spring ball, finishing through plays and being a lockdown corner or nickelback that everyone wants me to be and that I want to be."

It once annoyed Taylor when a cornerback's height was criticized, which is why he was drawn to Florida State. The Seminoles recently had Joyner and Greg Reid, who are both listed as 5-8. He said it doesn't faze him as much anymore.

"That's why every time I touch the field I play bigger than what I am," he said. "I could turn a lot of heads."