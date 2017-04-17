Qadree and Quadree take center stage for Pitt

Qadree Ollison had just finished up his redshirt freshman season at Pitt, eager to contribute as a running back once fall practice started. That’s when Quadree Henderson arrived, eager to play right away as a true freshman.

Ollison had never played with another Qadree. Henderson had never played with another Quadree. So when they first met, things got a little surreal.

"I don’t if you’ve ever met somebody with the same name as you, but it was kind of awkward, where you’re like, 'What's up bro, I'm Qadree and he’s like, 'What's up bro, I’m Quadree," Ollison said recently. "And it's like you’re talking to yourself kind of, hearing somebody else say the same name right back to you."

Generally speaking, football teams have such large rosters that players often share first or last names. But it is a little more unique when two players share a name so rare that it has never been listed among the top 1,000 baby names given in the United States.

To make matters slightly more confusing, Henderson spells his first name with a ‘u’ after the q. Ollison does not.

"I always make fun of him, and tell him he needs a 'u' in his name for the 'qua' part," Henderson said. "I tell him I’m the real Quadree because I have a 'u' in my name."

"And I tell him I’ve been here longer so I’m the real Qadree," Ollison said.

The two Q(u)adrees -- Henderson (10) and Ollison (37) -- are poised to take on larger roles for the Panthers. Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

How were they named?

"My mom said it comes from Muslim descent, and it means warrior, strong and not scared of anything," Henderson said.

"My mom just wanted something different," Ollison said. Has he ever asked why she decided not to spell his name with a u? "I can't say I have," Ollison said.

Both liked growing up and standing out with their names. But now that they are on the same team with someone with the same name, Henderson and Ollison have become head-turning experts. In practice and in games.

"They can just pretend that we’re talking to the other Q(u)adree," coach Pat Narduzzi said. "'Coach, I didn’t know you were talking to me, I thought it was the other Q(u)adree.'"

Ollison and Henderson are on the same side of the ball and play special teams together. As Henderson was putting together an All-America season as a returner last year, Ollison blocked for him on the coverage unit.

"If me and Qadree are standing next to each other and the coach says, 'Quadree' we’ll both turn back and have to make eye contact with the coach and he’s like, 'Not that Quadree, the other Qadree,'" Henderson said.

Ollison added: “The coaches try to call us by our numbers, they try to say 10 [Henderson] or 37 [Ollison] but sometimes they say Q(u)adree and we both look over there and get confused.”

That could intensify this season, as both Ollison and Henderson are expected to take starring turns for the Pitt offense. Henderson had 2,083 all-purpose yards a season ago, second to only Tony Dorsett in school history. In the spring game this past weekend, Henderson led the way with 189 all-purpose yards and showed why he’s the most dynamic player returning to the Panthers.

He could be in line for an even bigger 2017 with a small position switch -- playing more inside receiver than outside to take advantage of his speed.

Meanwhile, Ollison has put together a standout spring of his own, refocused and re-energized to show why he won ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2015. With James Conner off to the NFL, the rushing load will fall to him as the lead back.

The two have grown close since they first met three years ago, bonded by their names. Now, they are more than willing to turn Q(u)adree into a household name.

“The two of us on the field together … is going to be a problem,” Henderson said.