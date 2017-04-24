After spring practice, is the Miami hype real?

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Mark Richt sits in his office, near the windows that overlook the weight room downstairs, planning to discuss his second spring as Miami head coach. Just before he begins, a loud cheer rises from eager young students gathered near the leg machines.

“Don’t mind them,” Richt says, waving his hand. “They’re on a tour. One of them spotted me sitting in here earlier and decided they had to get my attention.”

Nobody can really blame them. The excitement Richt brought with him when he became Miami head coach last year has ratcheted up exponentially. Fresh off a 9-4 season that included the program’s first bowl win in a decade, Miami is ESPN FPI’s preseason favorite to win the ACC Coastal Division and a near slam-dunk to enter the preseason top 25, ranked for the first time since 2010.

Mark Richt has Miami's fan base pumped for next season after closing 2016 with five straight wins. AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Richt has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country in the first ESPN rankings for the class of 2018. Meanwhile, groundbreaking is set to begin May 4 on an indoor facility that has been years in the making.

Momentum has engulfed the Miami program for the first time in nearly two decades, and that is something Richt and his staff have clearly harnessed with their efforts on the recruiting trail, along with fundraising to get the indoor built.

But the excitement also has ratcheted up expectations, too, for a fan base that already expects its team to compete for championships in good times and bad.

“You want everybody to want that. But they may or may not be expecting it,” Richt said recently. “There’s a difference between expectation and what you hope to happen. Do they expect it to happen? Maybe they do. We don’t even know who our quarterback is going to be yet.”

Championship expectations trail every coach at Miami. And every year Miami gets further away from its most recent championship season, discussions and debates rage about when and/or if “The U” will make its triumphant return. There have been some false alarms, notably 2013 -- when Miami was the preseason media choice to win the Coastal, got as high as No. 7 in the rankings and then lost four of its final five games.

Richt is no stranger to dealing with heightened expectations after spending 15 years at Georgia, where he put together top-rated recruiting classes and had teams ranked nearly annually in the preseason top 10. His past track record alone has buoyed hopes among the Miami faithful that he is the right coach to get the national championship train rolling again.

But that track record also includes seasons that ended in disappointment after high expectations. Toward the end of his career there, Georgia had no reliable starting quarterback. And that is a prospect Miami is facing with spring practice wrapped up.

Perhaps that is why Richt mentions the quarterbacks when he is asked about the rising expectations. In Year 1 with the Hurricanes, Richt had a ready-made quarterback in Brad Kaaya, helping ease the program transition. Kaaya started three years at Miami and among the illustrious quarterbacks who have come through the program in the past, it is Kaaya who stands as the school’s all-time leading passer. Kaaya may not have been flashy, but he was consistent and a good leader, and those are two qualities that are at the top of the priority list with current co-No. 1s Malik Rosier and Evan Shirreffs. Freshman N’Kosi Perry will get his shot in the fall.

It might be easy to overlook what Kaaya accomplished, but let’s not forget he was Miami’s best quarterback since Ken Dorsey departed the program in 2002. All of this underscores why Miami is still a bit of a mystery.

Because nearly everything else appears to be in place. The defense returns every starter on its two deep in the front seven, and has one of the best and deepest defensive lines in the country.

On offense, 1,000-yard running back Mark Walton returns, along with freshman All-American receiver Ahmmon Richards. True freshman offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson is poised to become a freshman All-American after just 15 spring practices.

The schedule also is favorable. Beyond a Week 3 game at Florida State, Miami gets Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech at home, Syracuse as its rotating crossover opponent and has its bye week positioned nearly halfway through the season.

Coaches also have seen a mentality shift in their players, too.

“After the bowl game, there was a pride in the way that we finished the year and doing things that had not been done in a while,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said. “There was not a, ‘Hey, this is what it’s all about.’ There was an immediate, ‘We should push on from here because there’s more out there.’”

That is why the quarterback uncertainty will loom over the program into the offseason.

No matter who ends up starting, Miami coaches and players believe they have an opportunity to win with defense. Just three years ago, the idea that Miami could win with defense was almost laughable. Now, it’s the reason optimism and excitement are so high. And why Miami has everyone’s attention.