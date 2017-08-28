Preseason All-ACC team: Lamar Jackson even better?

The preseason Herbie award for Ultimate Game Changer goes to the defending Heisman trophy winner, Louisville QB Lamar Jackson. Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis break down how he could bounce back after last year. (1:13)

Herbstreit says we cannot forget about Lamar Jackson (1:13)

Introducing the ESPN.com preseason All-ACC team:

Offense

QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville: Jackson won the Heisman Trophy last season but could be even better this year after racking up more than 5,000 yards of total offense and 51 total touchdowns in 2016.

RB Mark Walton, Miami: The lone returning 1,000-yard running back in the ACC, Walton is poised to have an even bigger year.

RB Qadree Ollison, Pittsburgh: The 2015 ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, Ollison has earned praise from coach Pat Narduzzi for the way he has stepped up in the spring and fall.

WR Ahmmon Richards, Miami: Expectations are high for a 1,000-yard season for the rising sophomore.

WR Deon Cain, Clemson: The big-play Cain returns as the go-to receiver in the Clemson receiver group.

TE Cam Serigne, Wake Forest: Serigne has started 35 career games and has been one of the team’s best receivers.

OG Wyatt Teller, Virginia Tech: The Hokies want to get their run game going, and Teller is a major key.

OG Parker Braun, Georgia Tech: The Jackets should be vastly improved on the offensive line, and Braun is a big reason why.

C Jon Baker, Boston College: Going into his third year as a starter, Baker is expected to have a career year for the Eagles.

OT Mitch Hyatt, Clemson: Now a junior, Hyatt has the potential to be an All-American on the left side of the line.

OT Brian O'Neill, Pittsburgh: The Piesman Trophy winner has helped Pitt develop one of the best offensive lines in the ACC.

Tarvarus McFadden led FBS with eight interceptions last season. Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire

Defense

DE Harold Landry, Boston College: After setting the school’s single-season sacks record with 16.5, Landry decided to return for his senior season.

DE Bradley Chubb, NC State: Chubb finished last season with 22 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks and also decided to return for his senior year.

DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson: Wilkins shifts back to the interior of the line, with the opportunity to unleash his full potential in his third season.

DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson: A huge presence inside for the Tigers, Lawrence should be even better this season, and that’s a scary prospect for opposing offenses.

LB Shaq Quarterman, Miami: A standout as a true freshman, Quarterman enters his sophomore year with his sights set higher.

LB Micah Kiser, Virginia: Kiser had 134 tackles last season to lead all Power 5 players.

LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech: Edmunds had 106 tackles and 18.5 tackles for loss in his breakout season last year.

CB Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State: After a shaky start to last season, McFadden found his footing and ended up tied for the national lead with eight interceptions.

CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville: Alexander emerged as one of the best shutdown corners in the country in 2016 and made the ESPN.com preseason All-America team.

S Derwin James, Florida State: Though James missed nearly all of last season, there’s no doubt he is one of the most versatile players in the country.

S Quin Blanding, Virginia: Blanding, a two-time All-ACC player, needs 78 tackles to break the school career record.

Special teams

PK Michael Badgley, Miami: Badgley made 21 field goals in 2016, tied for third on the school’s single-season list.

P A.J. Cole, NC State: Cole averaged 41.3 yards per punt last season and dropped 16 inside the 20-yard line.

Return specialist -- Quadree Henderson, Pittsburgh: Henderson scored on three kickoff returns for touchdowns a year ago, and led the nation in combined kick-return yards (1,166).

All-purpose -- Jaylen Samuels, NC State: Samuels led his team with 55 receptions last year and also finished as the team’s third-leading rusher.