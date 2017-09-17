Clemson's defense stifles Lamar Jackson in dominant win

Louisville's Lamar Jackson continues to struggle against Clemson's defense as he throws an interception that is returned for a touchdown. (0:36)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- There was no heroics left in Lamar Jackson's arm, no wizardry in his legs. The brute force of Clemson's defense pulled back the curtain on Jackson's magic show, exposing the alchemy of the Louisville offense much the way it did Auburn's a week ago.

If there were concerns that Clemson wouldn't have the manpower to replace a bevy of departed offensive stars, they've long since been overshadowed by what is clearly one of the best defenses in the nation, with the Tigers utterly flustering the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in a 47-21 win over No. 14 Louisville.

That Clemson so easily dominated Kent State in Week 1 was to be expected. That this defense pummeled <Jarrett Stidham to the tune of 11 sacks in Week 2 could at least be explained away as a product of too much advance hype for Auburn. But to overwhelm Jackson, the wizard who'd conjured 1,010 yards of offense in his first two games and 457 yards against Clemson just last season, was something else altogether.

Start with Dorian O'Daniel, an afterthought on a team wrought with five-star talent, now in his fifth year on Clemson's defense. A week ago, he had 14 tackles against Auburn. Saturday night, his interception return for a touchdown against Jackson was the backbreaker that all but sealed Louisville's fate. The most absurd part? It was Clemson's first takeaway of the year. The Tigers' D had been this good without forcing a turnover.

All of which begs the question: If Clemson's D can control the game without takeaways, if it can slow the most dynamic player in the country, if it can smother back-to-back top-15 teams, who's going to actually test this group down the road?

Jackson entered Saturday's game as one of the hottest players in the country, his hopes for a second straight Heisman on the rise. He'd blossomed as a passer in the early season, a threat that should’ve intimidated any adversaries. And to be sure, Clemson paid him his due respect in the week leading up to the game.

On the field, however, it was one insult after another.

Jackson struggled badly to find receivers open downfield. He was sacked four times, but bruised, beaten and battered far more often. By halftime, Clemson had run nearly twice as many offensive plays, held Louisville without a third-down conversion, and led the Cardinals 19-7.

But it was just a year ago, in Clemson’s Death Valley, that the Tigers held a commanding halftime lead against Jackson, only for him to unleash his magic in the second half and drag his team to within 3 yards of a victory.

This time, O’Daniel and the Clemson defense slammed the door shut quickly, picking off a Jackson lob and rumbling 44 yards for the end zone, giving the Tigers a 26-7 lead. The score served to diminish all but the most optimistic hopes, but it also served notice: There would be no rabbits out of the hat. Jackson’s powers were useless against this defense.

In the end, Jackson padded his numbers enough in a blowout fourth quarter that his Heisman hopes didn’t evaporate entirely, but while he scrambled to make something of an otherwise miserable night, Clemson’s own offense kept pace.

And that’s perhaps the scariest thought. The season opened with a very good defense and an offense in transition. Three weeks later, the defense has exceeded expectations, and the offense is now settling in. Kelly Bryant appears a commanding presence at quarterback. Ray-Ray McCloud was brilliant. Tavien Feaster took a big step toward carving out a hefty role in the backfield, while freshman Travis Etienne showcased his speed with an 81-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. That was Clemson's longest run play since 2007, following a Bryant TD pass that was its longest pass play since 2013. It's as if the Deshaun Watson era was just an appetizer.

The final score will suggest this was not a test for Clemson, but let that be a credit to just how good this defense, this team really is. It’s been three weeks of dominance that follows a two-game playoff run last January perfectly. The list of victims — J.T. Barrett, Jalen Hurts, Stidham and now Jackson — is an impressive one, and the list of true threats remaining may not exist at all.