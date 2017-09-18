ACC Week 3 power rankings: Clemson remains dominant

Going to Louisville and challenging the defending Heisman Trophy winner, Kelly Bryant and the No. 3 Clemson Tigers deliver a strong performance. (0:50)

Clemson made its case as the top team in the country (again) after its dominant win over Louisville. So there is no movement at the top of the ACC but plenty behind the Tigers.

1. Clemson (3-0, 1-0): The Tigers have answered every question thrown at them in the preseason through three games: Kelly Bryant has proved himself a worthy successor to Deshaun Watson, while the defense is better than ever. Next up: a reeling Boston College.

2. Florida State (0-1): After a long layoff as a result of Hurricane Irma, the Seminoles get their first extended look at freshman quarterback James Blackman against a tough NC State defensive front.

3. Virginia Tech (3-0): The Hokies had a slow first quarter but then walloped East Carolina, 64-17, behind Cam Phillips' record-setting day. Virginia Tech should be 4-0 headed into a huge showdown against Clemson on Sept. 30.

4. Miami (1-0): The Hurricanes have been off as long as Florida State and are going to spend the week practicing in Orlando, Florida. Toledo has a quarterback in Logan Woodside who can make some plays.

5. Louisville (2-1, 1-1): The Cards were never really competitive in a blowout loss to Clemson, as Lamar Jackson was flustered and frustrated all game. Kent State and Murray State should be easier to handle, before a Thursday night contest at NC State on Oct. 5.

6. Duke (3-0): Duke is 3-0 for the second time since 1994, with two wins over Power 5 nonconference opponents. But the real test awaits Saturday against rival North Carolina.

7. NC State (2-1): The Wolfpack beat Furman as expected, but it only gets harder from here, with the bulk of the conference schedule awaiting. After nearly upsetting Florida State a year ago, can NC State pull it off Saturday?

8. Georgia Tech (1-1): Georgia Tech had its game against UCF canceled because of Hurricane Irma and spent this past week getting healthy for Pittsburgh.

9. Wake Forest (3-0): The Demon Deacons have been putting up points at a prolific rate, eye-opening considering how badly they have struggled in that area over the past three years. But quarterback John Wolford is showing his veteran leadership and the run game has really taken off.

10. North Carolina (1-2, 0-1): North Carolina did as expected in a 53-23 win over Old Dominion, but were any of the questions about the defense or consistency on offense really answered?

11. Pittsburgh (1-2): It has been a rough start to the season for the Panthers, and now they have to go on the road to play a rested Georgia Tech team. Aside from shoring up the defense, the big question is how to get the offense going.

12. Syracuse (2-1): Syracuse struggled early against Central Michigan before finally pulling away. LSU looms next -- could there be an opening to steal a win given how poorly the Tigers played last week?

13. Virginia (2-1): Nobody is anointing UConn as the next Steel Curtain, but Virginia put together a complete game from start to finish and that is something the Cavaliers can build off heading into their road game at Boise State.

14. Boston College (1-2): The Eagles played with Notre Dame for about two and a half quarters before everything fell apart. The Irish ran for over 500 yards against a unit that is considered a strength. Losing linebacker Connor Strachan was a huge blow.