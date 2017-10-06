NC State sends statement to ACC with win over Louisville

NC State's Ryan Finley throws for 367 yards and a touchdown while Louisville's Lamar Jackson accounts for three total scores and a crucial late interception in the Wolfpack's 39-25 victory. (2:24)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dave Doeren admits he's superstitious. When things are going well, he'll wear the same color shirt or follow the same routine or, as he noted, follow a few other rules that “just don't need to be talked about.”

Nothing about Thursday's 39-25 win over Louisville, however, was luck. This was a message sent to the rest of the ACC by Doeren's Wolfpack. NC State is for real.

To be sure, bad luck has overwhelmed this program at times, including close losses last year to both Clemson (on a missed chip shot field goal) and Florida State (on a dropped interception). Even in this year's opener, NC State dominated South Carolina in every statistic except the final score. So, yeah, a little salt over the shoulder might've been necessary to exorcise the demons.

Now though, NC State looks more than capable of lining up with anyone. The Wolfpack's first nine drives all entered Louisville territory.

Ryan Finley, who has now thrown 288 straight passes without an interception, the best mark in the nation, carved up Louisville's secondary.

Nyheim Hines (right) led the Wolfpack in rushing with 102 yards on the ground to go with two touchdowns in the win over the Cardinals. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Kelvin Harmon went toe-to-toe with one of the league's top corners, Jaire Alexander, and finished with 133 yards, including one beautiful third-down catch to set up a touchdown.

The defense, led by Bradley Chubb, tormented the Louisville offensive line, and while they hardly corralled Lamar Jackson's magic, the Wolfpack still held their own, and Germaine Pratt finished things off with a pick-six on a late Jackson heave.

In the end, it was a second straight win over a ranked opponent for NC State, something the program hadn't done since 2010. It was a win for the 24th-ranked Wolfpack, their first as a ranked team since 2003. Indeed, a ranked NC State hadn't beaten another ranked team, as it did Thursday, since 2002. It hadn't done it at home since 1992.

Talk about exorcising demons.

None of that is to suggest Doeren couldn't have used a little more positive mojo. NC State flamed out in the red zone too often, watched as Jackson worked his typical magic. It wasn't a performance that will strike fear into the current kings of the ACC, but Clemson should take notice. After all, it was the Tigers' good fortunes that saved them against NC State a year ago. And this, clearly, is a new NC State team.

For Louisville, however, it was more of the same in a season that is torturously unraveling. Jackson was again spectacular, throwing for 354 yards and rushing for 73 more, accounting for three touchdowns. But his team did him no favors, with the secondary struggling, the receivers dropping numerous passes, and the O-line coughing up four sacks and getting flagged for five false starts. Forget the big numbers for Jackson. The loss puts his Heisman hopes on life support, and the image of Pratt scampering into the end zone will be what lingers.

If this was the end for Jackson's Heisman run, however, it's just the start of an intriguing new storyline in the ACC. Sure, Florida State is down. No, Louisville will not meet expectations. But here's NC State, long forgotten but suddenly relevant.

This wasn't a "we want Clemson" statement game, perhaps. But it was a statement that Clemson's road to another ACC Atlantic title will at least include a speed bump in Raleigh.