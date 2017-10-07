Miami completes epic comeback over Florida State to keep playoff hopes alive

In a back-and-forth battle in the fourth quarter, Darrell Langham scores the go-ahead touchdown with six seconds remaining to give the No. 13 Hurricanes a 24-20 win. (1:19)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- For three straight years, Miami came oh so close to beating Florida State in the fourth quarter. Up until 6 seconds remained Saturday, it looked like that familiar storyline would hold.

Then came Malik Rosier to Darrell Langham, writing another epic ending into a library full of them in this heated and storied rivalry. After James Blackman threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Auden Tate to take the lead with 1:24 remaining, Rosier marched his Hurricanes 75 yards on nine plays to give Miami a 24-20 victory, breaking a seven-game losing streak in the series. But before Miami could celebrate, it had to wait on an agonizing replay review after Langham’s knee touched down as he was crossing the goal line.

When the touchdown was upheld, a wild celebration ensued not only on the Miami sideline, but in the corner of the opposite end zone, where a large contingent of Miami fans went crazy for a moment they have been waiting on since Jacory Harris was the quarterback back in 2009.

Nobody who watched the first three quarters could have envisioned an ending like this. For most of Saturday, both teams struggled to complete passes, convert on third down and sustain drives. Miami didn’t even cross midfield until the second half. But the fourth quarter will rightly take its spot among the instant classics in the long rivalry. When it began, Miami held a 10-3 lead. But Blackman has proved to be a gamer with the game on the line, and delivered a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Izzo to tie it at 10. The Seminoles would take a 13-10 lead on their next drive.

Miami answered, Rosier throwing a 6-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Berrios to forge back ahead.

Then Florida State took the lead on the Blackman-to-Tate score.

Then it was Rosier and Langham’s turn.

The lead changed hands four times in the final quarter, with nerves fraying as both sides hoped for the win. Let’s remember how big this was for Miami: The Hurricanes entered 3-0 and the favorite; Florida State entered battered at 1-2. This was as good a time as any to end Miami's long losing streak and prove this team had turned a corner and could play for more than just an eight- or nine-win season.

The Hurricanes absolutely had to have this game to answer all those questions about whether Miami had turned a corner and was back as a program. The Canes' No. 13 ranking is sure to rise after this game, and there are plenty of difficult games remaining on the schedule. Perhaps the College Football Playoff is among the possibilities; it’s tough to count Miami out after a victory like this.

But before anybody talks about the playoff, the Canes are going to savor this win. Because Miami needed the victory not only for its season, but to finally break an ignominious streak it never wants to be on again.