Hollister brothers back to their roots as roommates with Patriots

Undrafted WR Cody Hollister (Arkansas) talks about being roommates with his brother Jacob (Wyoming) after both signed with the Patriots. Video by Mike Reiss (0:28)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- One of the easiest calls for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to make with the team's undrafted rookie class was pairing twin brothers Jacob Hollister and Cody Hollister as roommates.

Their chemistry, of course, was well-established.

"It's your twin brother, so you get back together and you haven't missed a step. Living together is like growing up with bunk beds," said Cody, a wide receiver from Arkansas.

The Hollisters were one of the fun stories of Tuesday, as some of the Patriots' undrafted rookie class met reporters at Gillette Stadium following the team's second voluntary offseason activity.

Just like old times, Jacob Hollister (TE, Wyoming) and Cody Hollister (WR, Arkansas) are roommates with Patriots. pic.twitter.com/5krObZ6rAu — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) May 23, 2017

Cody was a special teams MVP for Arkansas as a senior in 2016 and quickly committed to joining the Patriots immediately following the draft. Jacob played tight end at Wyoming, totaling 75 receptions for 1,114 yards and 12 touchdowns in 30 career games, and ended up signing with New England about 15 minutes after his brother.

"We actually had no idea what was going to happen. It just played out like this," Jacob said. "In the back of our minds, we had no idea we'd be playing in the same spot."

As it turned out, the Patriots were the only NFL team to offer deals to both of them. The last time the brothers roomed together was at Arizona Western Community College following their standout careers at Mountain View High School in Bend, Oregon.

"That wasn't what made the decision for us, but it's worked out great," Jacob said. "It's been awesome being able to look out, seeing my bro out there, running routes on the same field."

It turns out that isn't the only place they focus on precise routes.

"Being in the playbook together, we can test each other. We line up in the living room and walk through routes and formations," Cody said. "So literally we're in our room studying all the time. If you go in there, there is not too much TV going on. We're quizzing each other, and flash cards and different things."

In many ways, that has brought both of them back to their youth, when Jacob was always the quarterback throwing to his brother.

Not to mention sharing a bunk bed.

"I'm glad they picked that for us," Jacob said. "Back to old times."