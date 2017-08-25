Bill Belichick on Kony Ealy: 'He's definitely on the upswing'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When the New England Patriots acquired defensive end Kony Ealy and a third-round draft choice (No. 72) from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a second-round draft choice (No. 64) in March, the best-case scenario for the team was that Ealy would become a significant part of their rotation. That hasn't decisively happened at this point, but Bill Belichick sees signs of progress.

Kony Ealy hasn't yet panned out as the Patriots hoped when they traded for the defensive end, but coach Bill Belichick said he's seen progress lately. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

"Kony has gotten better every week," the Patriots coach said in his pre-game radio interview on WBZ-FM 98.5 The Sports Hub. "Jacksonville week was his best week. Then last week against Houston was a little better. This week has been a little bit better. So each of the last three weeks, he's definitely on the upswing."

Whether that is enough for Ealy to stick on the roster will be one notable storyline to monitor over the next week, as his transition to the Patriots included him being held out of the final stretch of spring practices and the first day of training camp because of a coach's decision. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported earlier Friday that the Patriots have gauged the trade market for Ealy.

The Patriots' depth at defensive end is thin, so Ealy's potential emergence would be an important development.

"He's been better in practice, made more plays in the games, so hopefully that will continue tonight. He's making solid progress for us," Belichick said in the radio interview before Friday's road game against the Detroit Lions.

On offense, Belichick added that running back Mike Gillislee will make his preseason debut.