How Jets are preparing for one of most lopsided matchups of 2017

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- One week into The Great Rebuild -- aka The Season of Sam (Darnold) -- the New York Jets resemble a helpless boxer, backed into a corner. They can't punch and, based on Sunday's result, they can't defend a punch, either. It's not a healthy combination.

At a time like this, meaning the early stage of their development, the Jets could use a home game against the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers -- not a breather, per se, but a chance to reboot against a comparable opponent.

Instead, they get a trip to the Black Hole, arguably the worst place in the NFL for a young, 0-1 team still searching for an identity. This is bad timing and a bad matchup for the Jets. The oddsmakers and analytics experts say this will be one of the biggest laughers of the season.

The Oakland Raiders are favored by 14 points, only the second time since 1985 they've been installed as a two-touchdown favorite. They have a 91 percent chance to beat the Jets, according to ESPN's FPI, the second-highest percentage for any team in any game this season. In case you're wondering, the New England Patriots have a 92 percent chance in Week 17. Against the Jets, of course.

Oh, by the way: Since 2010, teams with at least a 90 percent chance to win are 29-0.

"It's us against the world," left tackle Kelvin Beachum said.

The world knows what the Jets are doing. Mired in mediocrity for years, they've sacrificed short-term gain for potential long-term growth. Some people call it tanking. On Sunday, they will face a win-now team with a franchise quarterback (Derek Carr) and a franchise pass-rusher (Khalil Mack). It's the Raiders' home opener and it's Marshawn Lynch's homecoming game, his official return to his hometown.

The Jets? They might be the worst team in the league. Their rankings after one week:

Total offense: 29th.

Total defense: 28th.

In preparation for the Raiders, the Jets are focusing on two areas: running game and defensive line. These are supposed to be strengths, but they were outrushed by the Buffalo Bills, 190-38. If that continues, the Jets most certainly will go 0-16. If they can plug those leaks, they have a chance to be competitive.

This week, they've been tinkering with the rushing attack, trying to find ways to get Matt Forte and Bilal Powell untracked. They can do it schematically, but it's tough when you don't have a healthy blocking tight end or a fullback on the roster. The scary part? They faced a loaded box (more defenders than blockers) on only 15 of 55 plays in Week 1, according to ESPN Stats & Information. What happens when they see a steady diet of eight-man fronts? Can they counter by making plays in the passing game? Uh, probably not.

The biggest disappointment Sunday was the defensive line, which looked lost against Buffalo's cutback scheme. Coach Todd Bowles challenged the line in a meeting this week, calling out the so-called most talented position group on the team. Some coaches single out the star quarterback to get the attention of the team. On the Jets, it's the defensive linemen. If they can't count on that group, who can they count on?

"Whenever you get called out, you're definitely going to take it pretty strongly," defensive end Leonard Williams said Thursday. "I think we got called out not because we had a horrible game, but because of the potential we have as a defensive line. ... We have the ability to change games and we didn't do that this past Sunday."

Williams believes the defensive line, sparked by Bowles' comments, will "rally together. We kind of needed that little boost to motivate you. I mean, we're always motivated -- we want to win every game -- but having a coach call you out, you definitely want to come out and play a lot harder next week."

The Jets will play hard Sunday, but they will have a hard time keeping it close.