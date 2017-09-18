Bills feeling short-term pain from forward-looking Sammy Watkins trade

CHARLOTTE -- How much do the Buffalo Bills miss Sammy Watkins? The first-half statistics of Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers tell the story.

Buffalo gained only six net passing yards through the first two quarters, the third-lowest output for the franchise since 2001. Only a loss to the Dolphins in December 2003 (minus-16 yards) and a win over Miami in September 2006 (minus-3 yards) saw the Bills produce fewer first-half net passing yards.

The Bills' most first-half passing yards since 2001? That came in November 2015, when Sammy Watkins caught six passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bills gained 236 net passing yards in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

That day was among Watkins' best with the Bills, and Sunday's defeat in Carolina might prove to be among the worst moments of Zay Jones' and Jordan Matthews' careers in Buffalo. But the difference between what the Bills were able to accomplish with Watkins and what they have thus far failed to do without him is striking.

Bills rookie Zay Jones can't come up with a diving catch on fourth down in the final seconds of Sunday's loss at Carolina. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Bills are feeling the short-term pain before what they hope will be long-term gain of trading Watkins to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2018 second-round draft selection and cornerback E.J. Gaines.

Without Watkins, the Bills' ultra-talented but often injured top receiver, opposing defenses don't need to respect Buffalo's deep passing game or give extra attention to its wide receivers. Defenses can make stopping running back LeSean McCoy a priority, as the Panthers did successfully Sunday by holding McCoy to zero net rushing yards in the first half and only nine for the game.

The Bills are asking a lot of Jones, whom they selected in the second round in April and have now thrust into a starting role. He caught one of four targets in the Bills' season opener, gaining 21 yards, and snagged only two of six passes thrown his way in Sunday's game.

Jones, 22, was noticeably shaken in the locker room after his final target of the afternoon ended in crushing disappointment for the Bills. On fourth-and-11 from the Panthers' 33-yard line with 14 seconds remaining in the game and the Bills trailing by six points, Jones found open space in Carolina's defense, adjusted to Tyrod Taylor's pass and leaped near the end zone -- only to have the ball slip through his hands to essentially end the game.

"The ball just came my way, and I did not make the play," Jones said. "I think it was a well-thrown ball. It was the perfect play to beat the coverage. I just didn't make the catch."

It is debatable whether Taylor's throw should have been more accurate, or if he was expecting a different route from his rookie wideout. It is also debatable whether Watkins would have made the play that Jones didn't, potentially giving the Bills the late touchdown and victory.

But odds are that the Bills would have produced much more than six first-half passing yards with Watkins. That anemic output helped put Buffalo in a 6-0 hole at halftime that could have been much larger if not for a valiant effort by the Bills' defense to keep the game close. The Bills ended the game with 107 net passing yards, 29 of which came on the final drive when Buffalo already would have had the game won if its offense had played on par with the its defense.

The Bills' trade of Watkins -- and the subsequent surprise retirement of Anquan Boldin -- hurt Taylor, the Bills' passing game, their offense and the team as a whole in the short term.

If the deal is to pay off, the Bills must eventually see returns. The additional second-round pick affords the team flexibility in next year's draft, while not paying Watkins past his rookie contract provides some financial leeway in 2018.

But at least on Sunday, none of that mattered. Taylor and his receivers did not get the job done, and unless McCoy is able to carry the Bills' offense going forward, the results in Carolina could be repeated again this season.