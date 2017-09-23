Jets, Leonard Williams look to end sack slump against Jay Cutler

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Defensive backs yearn for the pick-six. Linebackers dream of the knee-buckling tackle.

Defensive linemen live for the devastating sack.

“It’s an unexplainable feeling,’’ New York Jets defensive end Leonard Williams told ESPN.com. “Every time you train to get to the quarterback, to have that feeling, it’s an unexplainable feeling, man.

Leonard Williams (92) and Jordan Jenkins (48) are looking to add to the Jets' sack total of two. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

“When you get there you feel like the hard work and preparation for the game had paid off. And you try to repeat that every opportunity that you get in the game.’’

Williams and his Jets teammates are hoping to realize that unexplainable feeling Sunday when they host the Miami Dolphins (1-0) in the home opener for Gang Green.

The Jets (0-2) are 30th in the NFL in sacks, averaging just one per game. Miami allowed just two sacks in its only game.

But unlike Week 1, when the Jets faced a mobile quarterback in Tyrod Taylor, and Week 2, when they faced quick-trigger Derek Carr, the Jets believe Miami pocket passer Jay Cutler gives them a sacker’s chance.

“Definitely what we like as far as defensive linemen,’’ Williams said. “We just got to make sure we squeeze the pocket, push the pocket around and get him down.’’

Cutler, in his 12th NFL season, has been sacked 304 times. He was taken down a staggering 52 times in 2010 when he was with the Chicago Bears. A cocky, strong-armed quarterback, Cutler has been known to irk opponents and alienate teammates.

When NFL Network asked Clay Matthews what quarterback he had sacked the most, the Packers linebacker answered, "Is it Jay Cutler?"

Williams said there is an added thrill to getting to the quarterback at home.

“You don't know what you’re going to do,’’ Williams said. “You just kind of go with the flow. You never know what you’re feeling, what your emotions are going to be like.

“Us having a home game, emotions are going to be high, character is going to be high. You’re looking to have a good game, especially against a division opponent.’’

Of course, sacking a quarterback isn’t solely on defensive linemen. The longer a quarterback holds the football, the better the chance he’s going down. Or throwing one up for grabs.

Cutler has been picked off 146 times.

“You’ve got to be where you need to be and hope that the line rushes and gets him to do things he doesn’t want to do -- hopefully, throw one up to us,’’ Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne said. “We’re banking on it.”