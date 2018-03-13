Jets' hopes of landing Kirk Cousins take hit as QB dominoes start to fall

The New York Jets' pursuit of Kirk Cousins doesn't appear too promising at the moment.

The NFL's quarterback landscape changed overnight, as former Minnesota Vikings starter Case Keenum reportedly agreed to a contract with the Denver Broncos, a member of the Cousins Final Four.

Obviously, the Broncos are out of the Cousins chase. That means one less competitor for the quarterback-hungry Jets, but the bigger story is that the Vikings -- also in the Cousins Four -- must be confident in their ability to land him. Otherwise, why would they let the popular Keenum walk to Denver?

There's little doubt the Vikings are now the favorite. The Jets remain interested, sources said Tuesday morning, as they hope to lure the former Washington Redskins starter with the best financial package. They have a league-high $90 million in cap room, so they can front-load a contract with a boatload of cash in the first year.

Cousins is said to be seeking a three-year deal, fully guaranteed, probably in the neighborhood of $90 million. A three-year deal makes little sense for the Jets -- their entire rebuilding plan is based on long-term thinking -- but they just might be desperate enough to offer three.

The signing period begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Cousins may visit a team, probably the Vikings, so his decision may not come down until Thursday. It's not looking good for the Jets.

In case you're wondering, the Jets weren't interested in Keenum. If they're forced to Plan B, they'd prefer Josh McCown and/or Teddy Bridgewater.