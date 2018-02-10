Johnny Manziel to Ravens? Not unless team changes its rules, for starters

The off-the-wall notion of Johnny Manziel joining the Baltimore Ravens is unlikely to happen despite the current internet buzz.

Ravens defensive backs Tony Jefferson and Marlon Humphrey showed some love toward Manziel on Instagram, which suddenly spurred suggestions that Ravens players were advocating the team to pursue the volatile quarterback.

Johnny Manziel hasn't played since 2015 with the Browns. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

It's unlikely to happen for a myriad of reasons, from Manziel's nonstop partying to his struggles on the field. But it really has no shot unless the Ravens change a team rule issued by owner Steve Bisciotti. After the Ray Rice scandal, the Ravens made it clear they won't draft or sign anyone who has had a domestic violence incident in his background.

"Domestic abuse?" Bisciotti said in January 2017. "Not taking them."

That policy would appear to eliminate Manziel. He was indicted on a misdemeanor assault charge after Colleen Crowley, his former girlfriend, said in a sworn statement that he attacked her in January 2016. He later completed an anger management course as part of a dismissal agreement to have a domestic violence charge formally dropped.

Comeback$zn #watch S/0 @jmanziel2 A post shared by Tony Jefferson (@tonyjefferson1) on Feb 9, 2018 at 7:56am PST

The wave of speculation linking the Ravens with Manziel began when Jefferson posted a picture of himself wearing a "Comeback SZN" hooded sweatshirt, which is part of Manziel's new merchandise line.

"Comeback$zn #watch S/0 @jmanziel2" Jefferson posted on his Instagram.

Humphrey then commented on the post: "Tell him to come to the Ravens!"

The Ravens do have an opening on the quarterback depth chart. Ryan Mallett, who had his own problems before going to Baltimore, is a free agent after two seasons backing up Joe Flacco. But no one should jump to the conclusion that the Ravens would even consider the troubled 2012 Heisman Trophy winner.

Manziel has not played since the Cleveland Browns released him in March 2016. A first-round pick in 2014, he played in 14 games over two seasons, throwing seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions.