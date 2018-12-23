Watch: Jarvis Landry drops a dime on Bengals

CLEVELAND – Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry took a pitch on a reverse and put everything he had into a deep throw down the sideline.

The result: A 63-yard completion to Breshad Perriman and a jolt of energy to the Browns and their fans. The play set up the Browns' second touchdown, which gave them a 13-0 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals. They led 16-0 at the half.

LANDRY WITH A PERFECT PASS TO PERRIMAN! pic.twitter.com/onD6U14oUW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2018

Baker Mayfield started the play with a handoff to Antonio Callaway running right. Callaway then pitched to Landry, who was going left deep in the backfield. Landry stopped just inside the hashmark, then took a step forward before launching a tight, line-drive spiral to Perriman.

The pass had to be thrown as well as it was. Had Landry underthrown by a yard or two, Shawn Williams might have been able to break it up.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Landry's throw had an actual air distance (point of release to catch) of 56.2 yards, the longest by any non-quarterback in the past two seasons. The previous long was a Mohamed Sanu touchdown pass to Julio Jones (Atlanta) in Week 12 that had an air distance of 54.8 yards. Landry had previously thrown a pass for the Browns this season on an end-around. That was against Carolina, and it fell incomplete.

In his career, Landry is 2-of-5; his previous completion was for 9 yards.