Who will make a bigger impact in AFC South, Malcolm Butler or Tyrann Mathieu?

The 2017 Jacksonville Jaguars set the standard for secondary play in the AFC South. It began by signing A.J. Bouye and Barry Church in free agency to add to an already solid collection of talent. The Jaguars were the perfect example of how a successful free-agency period can help lead a team to much greener pastures.

This offseason, most of the division attempted to follow suit, making splashy secondary moves. The Tennessee Titans signed former Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler to a five-year, $61.25 million deal, and the Houston Texans signed former Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu to a one-year, $7 million deal.

Our AFC South NFL Nation reporters are here to debate who will have a bigger impact on his new team: Butler or Mathieu?

The Titans are hoping the addition of Malcolm Butler goes a long way in improving their pass defense, which ranked 25th last season. Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Sarah Barshop, Texans reporter: Butler. The Texans finished one spot ahead of the Titans in passing defense last season, but if Houston's defense shows a big improvement this season, it will be because the entire unit is healthy again, not just because of Mathieu's contribution. The Texans were missing a playmaker in the secondary, but if J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus can stay healthy alongside Jadeveon Clowney, the secondary will be have an easier job in coverage. At his introductory news conference, Mathieu joked that because of the Texans' excellent pass rush, he can "just stand in the middle of the field" and have fun. Though that's an exaggeration, the Texans hope Mathieu can be an important piece, but not the biggest piece. Butler should make a big difference in the Titans' secondary alongside fellow cornerbacks Logan Ryan and Adoree' Jackson

Michael DiRocco, Jaguars reporter: Mathieu. Offenses can choose to avoid throwing at Butler, but it would be tough to avoid Mathieu because he's able to line up anywhere. He can play cornerback, safety and nickelback. There aren't many players in the league who have the ability to not only do that, but do it well. Mathieu has 11 interceptions and four forced fumbles in five seasons, but those numbers don't really reflect just how much of a playmaker he is. He's fast enough to cover on the outside, as well as take someone in the slot or hold his own against tight ends. He has already proven he's going to be an issue for AFC South teams with what he did last season. He picked off Jacoby Brissett in overtime to set up Arizona's game-winning field goal and intercepted Blake Bortles to seal the Cardinals' victory. That's the kind of playmaker he is and why he'll be a major factor in the division.

Tyrann Mathieu signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Texans after spending his first five seasons with the Cardinals. Aaron M. Sprecher via AP

Mike Wells, Colts reporter: Butler. The Titans don't have group of headliners on defense like Houston with Watt, Honey Badger and Clowney. The Titans just simply get the job done. They were 13th in total defense and fifth in sacks last season. Their biggest weakness? Pass defense. Tennessee was 25th in the league in defending the pass. Butler will drastically help improve them in that area despite the bizarre situation surrounding him in the Super Bowl while with New England last season. He's bringing his experience to a cornerback group that includes Ryan and Jackson, giving the Titans one of the top trios on paper. You add those three with Johnathan Cyprien and All-Pro Kevin Byard at safety and it will be tough to pass on the Titans -- especially if they continue to have success rushing the quarterback.

Cameron Wolfe, Titans reporter: Butler. He will make the biggest impact because he completes what looks like one of the NFL's strongest trios of cornerbacks, alongside Ryan and Jackson. An odd Super Bowl LII benching and a rocky 2017 season put Butler in the headlines for the wrong reasons, but he still has the instincts and competitiveness that helped him become the hero of Super Bowl XLIX. Butler will also have the motivation to reestablish his name as a playmaking cornerback rather than the trouble that followed him in 2017. Butler has 36 pass breakups and eight interceptions since 2015, per Pro Football Focus, second-most among all cornerbacks during that time. Availability is a key skill, and Butler has played all 48 games over the past three seasons (Mathieu, 40). If the Titans get the 2015 or 2016 Butler, they'll get a guy who can drastically improve them from the 25th pass defense they were last season.