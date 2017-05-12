Broncos' Jake Butt likely to make big impact in AFC West

ESPN's AFC West reporters weigh in on which player picked in Rounds 4-7 of the NFL draft will have the biggest impact in the division. Each team's draft class is below the reporter’s analysis.

Jeff Legwold, Denver Broncos reporter: If the Broncos' doctors are right, folks might really raise an eyebrow at Denver selecting tight end Jake Butt with the 145th pick of the draft -- a fifth-rounder. The Michigan tight end does carry some medical questions given he has suffered a torn ACL in each knee during his college career -- the second in his right knee during the Orange Bowl this past January. However, the Broncos like his progress, and if they maintain their plan to be patient with Butt, they will end up with a first-down machine who could develop into the best blocker they have had at the position in quite some time.

Adam Teicher, Kansas City Chiefs reporter: The Broncos might have to wait for Butt, who tore his ACL in Michigan's bowl game last season. But he’s worth the patience. If not for the injury, he would have been selected much earlier, perhaps in the first round. Once he's healthy, the Broncos will have a tight end of starting caliber, and it's difficult to find that so late in the draft.

Eric Williams, Los Angeles Chargers reporter: Linebacker Marquel Lee. The Raiders need to shore up a run defense that allowed 4.5 rushing yards a carry in 2016, tied for sixth-worst in the NFL. At 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, Lee has the size and length to excel as an inside linebacker in the NFL. He also posted solid production at Wake Forest, finishing with 291 tackles (including 42 tackles for loss) and 14.5 sacks during his career for the Demon Deacons.

Paul Gutierrez, Oakland Raiders reporter: Is it heresy to pronounce a seventh-round draft pick as the heir apparent to Beast Mode? Probably, especially with Marshawn Lynch yet to take his first handoff with the Raiders after a year in retirement and Elijah Hood yet to take his first NFL hit. Still, Hood’s hard-charging running style is so similar to the violence wreaked by Lynch it's uncanny. The Raiders allowed Latavius Murray to leave for the Vikings in free agency, so after acquiring Lynch, they got his Mini-Me in Hood, who rumbled for 1,463 yards and 17 TDs as a sophomore in 2015 and whose 4.1 yards after contact led all FBS backs. Injury cost him two games last fall, and the ascent of quarterback Mitch Trubisky and running back T.J. Logan cut into Hood's production, allowing him to fall into Oakland's lap.