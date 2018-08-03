Gasp! Case Keenum throws a pick ... six days into training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- And on the sixth day, Denver Broncos quarterback Case Keenum showed he is "human" after all.

Case Keenum threw only seven interceptions last season with the Vikings. David Zalubowski/AP

Keenum, who was the Broncos’ marquee signing in free agency this past offseason, threw his first interception of training camp Friday, the team’s sixth day of on-field work since the veteran players reported on Saturday.

“He’s human,’’ Broncos coach Vance Joseph said.

The Broncos were in a two-minute drill -- in this case it was an end-of-the-first-half scenario -- and Keenum looked to throw to his left as safety Will Parks snatched up the pass and sprinted for the end zone.

Parks and his defensive teammates celebrated more than they might have in any other practices because the group had finally reeled in a Keenum pass attempt. Keenum has been exceptionally sharp in the early work of camp.

“Case, he knows where to go with the ball,” wide Demaryius Thomas said. “He’s looked great ... [interceptions] are going to happen to quarterbacks, but he made [the defense] wait for that one. It took a while.”

After the turnover, Keenum was visibly angry and Joseph quickly make his way over to his starting quarterback. Joseph said he wanted to make sure Keenum would bounce back, but added the interception reminded him of one of the plays that helped turn the 2017 season sour.

“My thoughts to Case was, ‘Let's be smart; we want points, but having points there is not urgent -- it’s halftime,’ and I brought him back to our Giants game last year," Joseph said. "It was a one-score game and we throw a pick before half and that game is over.”

In Week 6 last season, the Broncos emerged from their bye week 3-1 and were set to face the then-winless New York Giants. The Broncos trailed 10-3 in the game and faced a third-and-10 at their own 38-yard line with 1:01 remaining in the first half.

Best of NFL Nation • Odell makes a difference at Giants practice

• Rodgers dazzles with no-look TD pass

• Cowboys' Jaylon Smith aims to add to role

• Norv Turner, country song writer

Quarterback Trevor Siemian looked left and tried to squeeze a ball to Bennie Fowler, but it was intercepted by Janoris Jenkins. Jenkins returned it 43 yards for a touchdown that gave the Giants a 17-3 lead before halftime on the way to a 23-10 win.

It was the first of eight consecutive losses for the Broncos, who didn’t win another game until Dec. 10.

“That hit my head right away -- the Giants game, last year, it was the exact play, exact same side of the field ... just knowing situational football,” Joseph said. “Having points there is not important -- we want points -- but it’s not urgent, so be smart with the football.”

After the interception Friday, Keenum resumed the pace he has shown throughout camp. He has quickly settled into the Broncos’ offense, and has consistently hit receivers in stride against the No. 1 defense.

“Case has been that vet,” linebacker Von Miller said. “He’s calm, knows what to do. That’s the kind of guy you need back there.”