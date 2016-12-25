David Johnson has another record-breaking game in Cardinals' win

ESPN Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss breaks down how Arizona's special teams unit was instrumental in the team's victory over the Seahawks. (0:46)

SEATTLE -- Another week, another record-setting game for David Johnson.

Johnson's record-breaking season continued as he etched his name into the Arizona Cardinals' record books three times. And he didn't know about two of them.

He tied Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for the all-time record with a 15th straight game with 100 yards from scrimmage on the Cardinals' winning drive. He had a pair of catches -- 13 and 29 yards -- that helped lead the Cardinals down the field for a 43-yard winning field goal by Chandler Catanzaro as Arizona upset the Seahawks 34-31 on Saturday. The 13-yard catch put Johnson over 100 total yards for the game.

David Johnson rushed 28 times for 95 yards and three touchdowns against the Seahawks on Saturday. He also caught four passes for 41 yards. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

"There's nothing else to be said," quarterback Carson Palmer said. "I think every adjective to describe him is spot-on. There's not one that's a reach. He's spectacular."

His first of three touchdowns, which came on a 2-yard run in the first quarter, gave Johnson 18 total touchdowns on the season and broke the Cardinals' franchise record in that category. John David Crow scored 17 in 1962. On that score, Johnson also tied Crow for the most rushing touchdowns in a season with 14 -- also set 54 years ago.

Johnson broke that record early in the fourth quarter. A 1-yard run to put Arizona ahead 21-10 was Johnson's 15th rushing touchdown of the season.

After the game Johnson was unaware that he broke either record.

"Did not know that," he said. "Means a lot. Did not know that one. It does really mean a lot especially since all the success is due and a tribute to the guys up front, and Carson believing in me and throwing me the ball and B.A. [coach Bruce Arians] putting me in those situations where I can help out the team."

Later in the fourth quarter, Johnson broke a 33-yard run that put him over 2,000 yards from scrimmage this season, the first time a Cardinal has eclipsed that mark. Johnson capped that possession with his third touchdown of the game on another 1-yard run, giving him 33 career touchdowns in the first 31 games of his career.

Only three players in NFL history have scored more touchdowns in their first 31 games than Johnson: Jim Brown (38), Gale Sayers (37) and Edgerrin James (34). Brown and Sayers are Hall of Famers.

"That is rarefied air right there," wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. "He's on Mt. Everest. You kind of run out of superlatives to describe him. He does something special every single game we play.

"I was messing [general manager] Steve [Keim] earlier, 'It's like we need to get his contract down right now because after every game it's just getting more and more expensive. He's going to be like 10 percent owner of the franchise by time his deal is up.'"