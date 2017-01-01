Cardinals' David Johnson on verge of setting an NFL record

TEMPE, Ariz. -- An NFL record will be in reach for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson Sunday.

If he gets another 100 yards from scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams, he’ll become the first player in NFL history to have 16 straight games with more than 100 yards total offense in one season.

“That’d mean a lot just because no one else has done that,” Johnson said. “That’d mean a tremendous amount.”

Another milestone Johnson is chasing is 1,000 receiving yards for the season.

He’ll head into Sunday needing 159 to become the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. Only Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig have done it.

In the final minute of last Arizona’s Week 16 win over Seattle, Johnson surpassed 100 yards to tie Hall of Famer Barry Sanders for the NFL record of 15 straight 100-yard games in one season. If Johnson can break the single-season record, he’ll enter into a tie with Lydell Mitchell for the second-longest streak -- 16 consecutive games over the course of two seasons. Mitchell did it in 1975 and 1976.

Marcus Allen owns the all-time record with 17 straight games in 1985 and 1986. If Johnson reaches 16 straight on Sunday, he’ll be able to tie Allen in Week 1 next season and set a record in Week 2.

Johnson feels like owning the record heading into the offseason would be a “good thing.”

“That’s a good contribution to the help I’ve been getting around me -- the linemen blocking, Carson [Palmer] having trust in me,” Johnson said. “I feel like I’m going to try to build on it and keep it going, keep it going for next year and keep that streak going.”

Johnsons looks at the streak as a representation of his production. He leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,074) and is among the leaders in rushing (1,233) while leading all running backs in receiving (841).

“That would just show my versatility and the impact I’ve had among the team and mainly just being able to be productive in the NFL,” Johnson said.