Larry Fitzgerald's teammates, coach giving him space to make decision on next season

TEMPE, Ariz. -- And now the Arizona Cardinals wait.

With the 2016 season in the books, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will begin his process of deciding his playing future. Will he play in 2017 or won’t he?

While he waits until the beginning of February for his body to right itself after a five-month NFL season before he decides what he’ll do, most of his teammates, and his coach, said they won’t try to sway him one way or the other.

“That’s his decision to make,” quarterback Carson Palmer said. “There’s a lot of things I’m sure going through his head, and it’s his choice.”

The Cardinals would like to have Larry Fitzgerald back, but they'll be patient waiting for his decision. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Coach Bruce Arians said he’d like Fitzgerald to return next season after he finished 2016 as the league leader in receptions, but he won’t interfere in his decision-making process.

“I’m not in it,” Arians said. “That’s strictly a personal thing for Larry to decide. Does he want to continue to be the warrior that he is, how his body feels, does he want to continue to train and do all of those things to come back and try to get that championship?

“Obviously I have my fingers crossed that he does, but there’s nothing I can do to be a part of that decision.”

One player who has been lobbying Fitzgerald to return next season is running back David Johnson.

The second-year star said he has been trying to convince Fitzgerald to play at least one more season because “he’s just an overall great human being.”

Johnson said Fitzgerald helped him with on-field situations as well as off-field life.

“I hope that he comes back and continues to help us and continues to help the team,” Johnson said.

But Johnson said he hasn’t been privy to Fitzgerald’s thinking.

“I don’t know anything about Fitz,” Johnsons said with a laugh. “I’ve never really spoken to him about that. It’s more of just what is going on now in the season.”