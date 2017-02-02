Larry Fitzgerald's decision changes Cardinals' offseason priorities

TEMPE, Ariz. -- One down, one to go.

With Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald telling ESPN NFL Insider Jim Trotter late Wednesday he will return for the 2017 season, half of the most important question lingering over the first month of Arizona’s offseason has been answered. The other half still remains: Will quarterback Carson Palmer play in 2017?

But Fitzgerald’s decision gives the Cardinals’ offseason a bit of clarity.

No longer is acquiring a wide receiver as much of a priority as it would’ve been had Fitzgerald retired after 13 seasons. Had that happened, the Cardinals would’ve been in desperate need of a tall, big-bodied receiver since the heir-apparent to replace Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd, is no longer on the roster. Fitzgerald’s return bought the Cardinals time and gives them breathing room for now.

But while finding another receiver can be placed on the backburner as the Cardinals address more pressing issues, like re-signing some of their free agents, they still need to fill Floyd’s role with a similar-style receiver. The difference is they can address that on the second or third day of the NFL draft, rather than with the 13th-overall pick, or even through free agency or a trade.

While Fitzgerald’s immediate future has been settled, how his decision affects Palmer’s is yet to be seen.

Palmer has not announced if he’ll return to the Cardinals next season or retire, keeping the Cardinals in a holding pattern.

Should he join Fitzgerald in returning for 2017, they’ll instantly reopen the Cardinals’ window to make a run at a Super Bowl -- although with Palmer at 37 and Fitzgerald starting the year at 34, that window isn’t as roomy as it was last season.

Both players showed in 2016, despite their age, that there hasn’t been much of a letdown in their production. Palmer threw for more than 4,000 yards for the fourth time in five years without a completely healthy John Brown or a fully-productive Floyd. Fitzgerald led the NFL with 107 receptions while topping 1,000 yards for the second straight year.

If they were both to return, the Cardinals would again have the nucleus for one of the most potent offenses in the NFL.

A day before he announced he was returning, Fitzgerald said he felt the Cardinals were capable of making a run if he were to play in 2017.

“Oh, heck yeah,” Fitzgerald said Tuesday. “Regardless of if we come back next year, there’s still so much talent on this team. I don’t know if there’s a team that has better personnel than us in the National Football League, to be honest with you.”