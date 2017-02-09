Video shows David Johnson's rehab appears to be going well

TEMPE, Ariz. -- To jump out of a shallow pool onto the deck is a feat unto itself.

To do it almost six weeks after suffering a knee injury is in an entirely different category.

Yet that’s how well All-Pro Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson’s rehabilitation from a sprained MCL suffered in Week 17 appears to be going. On Wednesday, Johnson posted a video on Twitter of him jumping out of a rehab pool, with the water around mid-thigh height, at the Cardinals’ practice facility. Accompanying the photo was the caption “Progress going great!”

Talk about an understatement.

During his end-of-season press conference on Jan. 2, a day after Johnson’s injury, coach Bruce Arians estimated Johnson’s rehab time at six to eight weeks. According to this video, he appears to be right on schedule.

Johnson had a league-high 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns this past season. He had more than 100 yards from scrimmage in his first 15 games of 2016 and was on pace to become the first player to hit the century mark in all 16 before he suffered the knee injury late in the first quarter of the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.