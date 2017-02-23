Larry Fitzgerald unhappy Cardinals are playing in Hall of Fame game

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is unhappy about the Arizona Cardinals being scheduled to play in this year’s Hall of Fame game.

The Cardinals will face the Dallas Cowboys at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 3, two days before this year’s class, including former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, is enshrined.

Fitzgerald isn’t looking forward to the idea of possibly starting training a week early and having a fifth preseason game. He tweeted his contempt for the extra game on Thursday. But Fitzgerald, an avid golfer, found consolation in traveling to Northeast Ohio in late summer: the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone will be played at Firestone Country Club in Akron, about a 24-mile drive north of Canton.

Worst news ever! 5 pre season games & an extra week of training camp. Smh...



At least we can go to the @WGC_Bridgestone. Lol — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) February 23, 2017

This will be the Cardinals’ fifth Hall of Fame game and their first since 2012, when they faced the New Orleans Saints.

The timing of this year’s game was ideal for the Cardinals, who have to vacate University of Phoenix Stadium that week because of a Metallica concert scheduled for Aug. 4.

“It looks like it’s going to impact us for three or four days, and we’ll need to find a place where we’re going to spend some time training in that first week of training camp,” Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM earlier this month.

There’s a chance, if the schedule works out, that the Cardinals may not miss many practices inside their home stadium. The team has yet to release that information.