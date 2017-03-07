Cardinals' Carson Palmer has what it takes to be a mentor

TEMPE, Ariz. -- When Carson Palmer made the decision to play for a 14th season in early February, he gave the Arizona Cardinals some breathing room to find his replacement.

He also gave them reason to find that player as soon as possible.

The night before he announced his intention to play in 2017, Palmer had dinner with general manager Steve Keim. The quarterback shared the story of his own development as a rookie. Palmer said sitting behind Jon Kitna, the Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback whose job he eventually took, was helpful.

"Maybe it wasn't the technical things, maybe it was how to prepare off the field, how to study film," Keim said. "Carson would be a great role model for a young quarterback."

Palmer was mentored by a veteran who took him under his wing and taught him everything he needed to know about being an NFL quarterback, by answering questions and leading by example.

Carson Palmer has expressed a willingness to be a mentor to any young quarterback the Cardinals draft or sign. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

This season could be Palmer's opportunity to mentor the next generation. That's why Keim feels there's no better time to either draft or sign a potential quarterback of the future.

Keim is trying to balance the immediate future of the franchise against its long-term health. He wants to win next season, but he also wants to make sure the Cardinals have a quarterback who can lead them into the next decade. By finding a quarterback to learn behind Palmer, Keim can accomplish both.

But it'll take two willing participants.

If the Cardinals find a quarterback in the draft, it'll help if he shares the same mindset as former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson. At the NFL scouting combine, Watson said he wouldn't mind sitting for a year.

"It would be awesome to learn from a veteran guy that's been there before and I can just watch how he works and won't have to be pushed in that pressure or that moment right away," he said. "I can sit there, learn, build my game, learn the offense and make myself a better player.

"If it happens, it happens but it wouldn't be a factor for me."

Other quarterbacks in this year's class, like North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky and Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes II, spent time as backups in college.

If the Cardinals draft or sign a quarterback with the intention of sitting him for a year, Kitna believes Palmer will excel as a mentor.

"I say a lot of times, it all depends on what kind of person you are," Kitna said. "He'd be unbelievable. He'd be unbelievable because he's always been that way with players anyway. Even his rookie year, he was taking other rookies under his wing. The thing that's awesome about Carson is unless you ask him, he's not going to tell you. He's so unassuming, doesn't want credit. He just wants to see other people succeed and be the best they can be."

When Kitna found out the Bengals would be drafting Palmer with the first overall pick in 2003, he didn’t think Cincinnati needed a quarterback of the future. He felt the Bengals could've parlayed the top pick into multiple picks and addressed other positions of need. However, as soon as Palmer was drafted, Kitna put aside his feelings and began mentoring Palmer.

Instead of cashing in on a veteran perk of having his own room, Kitna made sure Palmer roomed with him. They became inseparable, together practically every minute they were in the Bengals' facility, from meetings to meals. The only thing they didn't do together was work out. Palmer wanted to get his in before anyone else showed up, Kitna said.

The more time they spent together, Kitna said, the more their bond grew beyond the traditional teammates' relationship. That was the only way Kitna knew how to be a mentor.

When Kitna signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 1996, he was welcomed by a trio of veteran quarterbacks in Rick Mirer, Stan Gelbaugh and John Friesz. Kitna remembered all of them being open to questions. He gravitated to Friesz.

"I literally was John Friesz's shadow and would follow him around everywhere," Kitna said. "It wasn't just football. It was how do I get on a plane? How do I travel? How do I get to the hotel? What do I do when I get to a hotel? How do I dress? How do I forge relationships? How do I go out and network with other people that maybe aren't in the NFL and can help further my career when I'm done playing?"

When Palmer was drafted, Kitna saw an opportunity to pass along what he had learned.

"It's the right thing to do," Kitna said. "And that's kind of how, to me, the league is different than maybe most corporations or stuff like that -- are you willing to help the next guy? Are you willing to help somebody that might take your job someday? To me, that's leadership."

Keim said: "The one thing about Carson is he's a true pro. He gets it.

"He wants the right thing for the organization. He's mature enough to look at the big picture. There's no doubt in my mind that if we do draft a young guy or sign a young guy in free agency that he would step up to the plate and try to help develop him."