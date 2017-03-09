Calais Campbell leaves the Cardinals with legacy in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals may never find themselves another Calais Campbell.

It'll certainly be difficult to find another 6-foot-8 defensive tackle with feet like a ballerina and agility like a yogi. But combine his freakish athleticism with his soft-spoken, kind personality, and Campbell was a franchise's dream.

During his nine seasons in Arizona, which will reportedly will come to an end when he signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars when free agency starts at 4 p.m. ET Thursday, Campbell developed into the type of player teams covet. He wasn't disruptive. He didn't get in trouble. He didn't walk around with his nose up. He was an everyman, someone who appreciated the journey from homelessness in Denver to making $11 million a year and the Pro Bowl for the first time seven years of his career.

Calais Campbell was a combination of size, strength and grace and holds many of the Cardinals' team records. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Campbell understood his stature among his peers and embraced being a leader. Watch video of pregame pep talks. It's usually Campbell in the center of the huddle, trying to get his teammates fired up. Or read the stories of Campbell walking around to every locker. He was the one hyping his teammates before a game and consoling or congratulating them when it finished.

He was active in the community with the Charles Richard Campbell Foundation, established to help young children in need. Campbell was also involved with the Cardinals' off-field community service and charities, earning the Cardinals' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2011 and 2014.

But his most important contribution to the Cardinals came on the field, and it may one day earn him a spot in the team's Ring of Honor.

He was a force. He was the largest player in the NFL last season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research, a trait he mastered. Campbell figured out how to use leverage, bending his body lower than offensive linemen, making it difficult for them to slow him down, Campbell finishes his career with the Cardinals second on their all-time sacks list with 56.5.

He leaves Arizona, which drafted him in the second round in 2008, with 492 tackles, 91.5 disrupted dropbacks, 32 batted passes, eight forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and three interceptions -- including one in his home finale last season that he returned for his first-career touchdown. He also blocked six field goals, including three in 2011. Campbell set a franchise record by averaging at least 50 tackles and six sacks a season from 2009 to 2014. He was also the only defensive lineman to have at least six sacks in six seasons.

Campbell's rookie season coincided with the Cardinals' run to Super Bowl XLIII, but he primarily played on special teams. It took him seven years to make his first Pro Bowl in 2014. He achieved that honor again the following season.

During his time in Arizona, Campbell established himself as one of the franchise's best defenders.