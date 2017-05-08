Surprise, surprise: David Johnson ranked No. 1 fantasy RB

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Maybe the least surprising thing to come out of last week’s ESPN Fantasy Football Summit has to do with a certain Arizona Cardinals running back.

David Johnson was ranked as the No. 1 running back by ESPN in a point-per-reception scoring format.

Surprised? Not sure how you can be.

David Johnson was the best receiving running back in the NFL last season. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Johnson was the best receiving running back in the NFL last season, finishing with 879 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 80 receptions. He was a dynamic weapon for coach Bruce Arians, who used him at seven different receiving positions throughout the season, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Johnson came within 121 yards of becoming the third running back in NFL history with 1,000 receiving and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. He also set an NFL record for having more than 100 all-purpose yards in his first 15 games of the season. Had Johnson not suffered a sprained MCL injury in the first quarter of Arizona’s Week 17 win in Los Angeles, he likely would’ve accomplished both feats.

Johnson had more receiving yards than Alshon Jeffery, Dez Bryant and Brandon Marshall, who were the 14th, ninth and 28th ranked wide receivers, respectively.

The rankings were developed by a group of more than two dozen men and women, including fantasy writers and editors, NFL writers, researchers and other members of the football operation at ESPN. They used the likes of metrics, film study, fantasy strategy, intel gathered from team sources and more to come up with the rankings.

But Johnson’s stature as the No. 1 running back shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone, especially with Arians saying he wants to get Johnson 30 touches a game next season.

This ranking should also be a good predictor for Johnson becoming the No. 1 ranked fantasy football player when the rankings are released soon.

Other Cardinals ranked during the Fantasy Football Summit were quarterback Carson Palmer, who was 20thh among quarterbacks, and wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and John Brown, who were Nos. 23 and 46, respectively.