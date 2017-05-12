Dorian Johnson grew up a Cardinals fan thanks to 'Madden NFL 06'

TEMPE, Ariz. – When offensive lineman Dorian Johnson, the Arizona Cardinals’ fourth-round draft pick, reports for rookie minicamp on Friday, he’ll begin a quest to bring an eighth Super Bowl trophy to Arizona.

That’d be in addition to the seven he won with the Cardinals on the "Madden NFL 06" video game.

Johnson, 22, revealed during his introductory news conference Thursday that he “used to be heavy into playing Madden,” which led him to grow up a Cardinals fan after playing them in “superstar career mode.”

“I always did the best with them,” said Johnson, a University of Pittsburgh product who grew up in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, about 24 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. “So ever since then ...”

It helped Johnson’s affinity toward the Cardinals that they had – in the game and in real life – former Pitt star Larry Fitzgerald.

So, how good was Johnson with the Cardinals?

“I think won the Super Bowl, like, seven times,” he said with a smile.

Fitzgerald surely wouldn’t mind if Johnson’s eighth was in the cards this season.

Johnson chalked up his dropping to Cardinals in the fourth round due to a liver condition called primary sclerosing cholangitis as a sign of fate.

“I firmly believe in the fact that everything happens for a reason,” Johnson said. “I dropped a little bit due to my liver but I landed in a great position, great club, great players.”

Before flying to Arizona for the first time this week to report for rookie minicamp, Johnson talked with his mother, Lisa Cotton, about the idea of playing with Fitzgerald, who Johnson called “a role model of mine.”

“It’s just crazy,” Johnson said.

Johnson met Fitzgerald once before, when Fitzgerald was one of the honorary captains of Pitt’s spring game in 2015. But, as Johnson recalled, their interaction was mainly just friendly greetings. The first time he sees him as a teammate next week, Johnson said he “definitely” won’t hesitate to say hello.

And he might just ask if Fitzgerald remembers their 2015 meeting.

“He probably won’t,” Johnson said with a laugh. “But I’ll ask him.”