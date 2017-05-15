Blaine Gabbert, 9-31 as NFL starter, to get a 'fresh start' with Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. – When Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians looks at recently signed quarterback Blaine Gabbert, he sees Tim Couch.

That may sound like Arians is taking a shot at Gabbert’s underwhelming career, but to Arians it’s one of the ultimate compliments because, well, he loves Couch.

"We'll throw him in the mix and see how he comes out," Bruce Arians said about quarterback Blaine Gabbert. John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports

“Everybody claims Tim Couch was a bust,” Arians said. “And Tim Couch was a hell of a player. The last time the Browns went to the playoffs [in 2002] he took them there. Broke his leg in the last game. But he was broken up. I got him his third year. He’s had a labrum, his elbow. Blaine had all of those issues getting broken up.

“It’s a fresh start for him.”

That could be what Gabbert, who signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, needs to show he’s better than his 9-31 record as a starter. He has played on teams that have gone 26-70 in six seasons.

Arians “loved” Gabbert when he came out of Missouri in 2011, recalling Gabbert had a “great arm” and was “very athletic.” After Gabbert’s “extremely great” workout two weeks ago, Arians’ evaluation hasn't changed.

“He can really spin it,” Arians said. “He’s got great velocity but he’s also got great accuracy when he takes something off of it. I was really impressed with that and I was really impressed with his recall from the [former Jacksonville coach Mike] Mularkey offense, that is similar to ours. [Gabbert] can spit it out and tell me what we call ‘62’ and they call ‘62’: ‘I’m hot off SAM…’ I said, ‘You got it.’

“I was really pleased with that. We’ll throw him in the mix and see how he comes out.”

Like Couch, Arians will begin coaching Gabbert before Gabbert has experienced a winning record in the NFL. And like Couch, Gabbert will unite with Arians with a reputation for underachieving.

In six NFL seasons, Gabbert has played for seven head coaches and six offensive coordinators on two teams.

“That never is a recipe for success,” Arians said. “It’s not.”

It’s also easy to argue Gabbert has never played behind an offensive line as good as the Cardinals’ or with a receiving corps -- which includes a first-ballot Hall of Famer in Larry Fitzgerald -- that stacks up to theirs, either.

But Arians wasn’t turned off by Gabbert’s showings with the Jaguars or 49ers. If anything, Arians was, at the same time, impressed with and sympathetic to Gabbert’s history. Arians talked about how Gabbert, who was the 10th pick in the 2011 NFL draft to Jacksonville, “struggled” with the Jaguars but “battled his way out onto the field” with the 49ers, after his trade in 2014, with one year left on his rookie contract. Arians was clearly impressed how Gabbert nearly led San Francisco to wins over the Cardinals in his two starts against them -- Week 12 in 2015 and Week 5 last season.

While watching Gabbert over the last six years, Arians was reminded of a play Gabbert made in a 2011 game at Pittsburgh as a rookie. He threw an 18-yard skinny post to former Jaguars receiver Jason Hill for a touchdown while Steelers linebacker James Harrison barreled toward Gabbert untouched. Harrison "clocked" Gabbert, said Arians, who remembered Gabbert getting right back up and continuing to play in his sixth NFL game.

When Arians met with Gabbert two weeks ago during his tryout with the Cardinals, he said Gabbert was upbeat.

“When you get beat up mentally, by the press and everybody else, it can weigh on you,” Arian said. “I don’t feel that way when I talk to him. I feel some confidence still and I’m really anxious to throw him in the mix with our guys.”