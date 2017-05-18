Playing in six offenses in as many years makes Blaine Gabbert quick study with Cardinals

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Standing in front of his locker after his first OTA practice with the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Blaine Gabbert was asked to name all the offensive coordinators he’s played for since the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him 10th overall in 2011.

He listed them one by one: Dirt Koetter, Bob Bratkowski, Jedd Fisch, Greg Roman, Geep Chryst and Curtis Modkins.

This week he got started with No. 7: Harold Goodwin (although Bruce Arians calls the plays for the Cardinals). Playing for his seventh coordinator means Gabbert will have to learn his seventh system in as many seasons, but the 27-year-old doesn’t let them all run together.

“You try to segment each and every system,” Gabbert said. “But the beautiful thing about football is there’s only so many concepts and plays you can run. It’s the verbiage that’s different. As long as you can paint the picture in your head and walk to the line of scrimmage with the new verbiage, you’ll be alright.”

Having played in that many systems could be a benefit, Arians said, because it’s given Gabbert “some knowledge of football.”

For Gabbert, however, there have been pros and cons to learning so many offenses throughout his career.

While he’s lacked consistency with coaches and schemes, which has likely contributed to his career record of 9-31, Gabbert has figured out how to learn a new offense in a relatively short amount of time. Watching extra film on his iPad or in the film room is the foundation, and is complemented by taking detailed notes and drawing up the plays on his own, Gabbert said. But the most important part of picking up a new scheme is to translate the verbiage in his head to ways he can relate it to the plays.

It’s tough at first, Gabbert said.

“The only way to learn a system is to get reps on the field and just extra study time and kind of really get into the books and watching the film,” he said.

Gabbert, who signed with the Cardinals last Thursday, landed with a team that will give him those reps since Carson Palmer won’t throw until the final week of OTAs and then during minicamp. And if Gabbert should make the 53-man roster, he’ll have a chance to get more reps on Wednesdays because it’ll continue to be Palmer’s day off.

Although Gabbert understands that the Cardinals are looking for a long-term replacement for Palmer, he said he’s not letting himself get that far ahead. At the moment, he’s one of five quarterbacks on Arizona’s roster, and said he’s approaching his latest job a day at a time.

If Gabbert can hang on to a roster spot -- which, depending on how many quarterbacks Arians wants to keep on the roster after reaffirming that Drew Stanton will be Palmer’s backup, could be a difficult task -- he could be in line to experience consistency for the first time in his career.

“When you have a consistent surrounding cast, a consistent coaching staff, that’s going to be kind of bred throughout the organization,” Gabbert said. “I just haven’t been fortunate enough to have that. I’m always looking for that and that’s what they have here. They have a consistent staff and B.A.’s done a great job building this team.”

As Gabbert embarks on another offseason learning another system, he’s not losing sleep over what others say about him. He’s trying to pick up Arians’ complex scheme as quickly as possible, knowing all too well there’ll be a learning curve he’ll have to overcome this summer and fall.

“I’m not worried about what all the naysayers say,” Gabbert said. “They’re not in this locker room for a reason, like the 90 guys we have in here now. Everybody’s going to have their opinion but at the end of the day I’m accountable to guys in this locker room, the coaching staff and the guys upstairs.”