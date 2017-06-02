Carson Palmer looking good, but will rest up before minicamp

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The rest is paying off for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, but there’s more to come as he prepares for next week’s minicamp.

Thursday was likely Palmer’s last day throwing this week, coach Bruce Arians said. Palmer threw for the first time this offseason last Thursday and continued to pass in the first three days of this week’s OTAs. But the 37-year-old is expected to have Friday off, Arians added.

Arians likes what he’s seen thus far, however, describing Palmer’s arm as feeling “fantastic.”

“He looks like he’s 20,” Arians said. “Rest obviously did him good. We’re going to go very, very light (Friday). More young guys, a lot of red-zone stuff and probably won’t work him tomorrow, but he’ll work the entire minicamp.”

The Cardinals’ minicamp is scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Arizona’s initial plan this week was to have Palmer throw Tuesday and Wednesday before re-evaluating how his arm felt. It was clearly feeling well enough for him to take part in Thursday’s practice.

Arians has been trying to find a happy balance between resting Palmer and letting him practice, which Palmer has openly said many times he enjoys. It took Palmer all of two days into OTAs to start telling Arians that he needed reps. Arians calmed the veteran quarterback by telling him to stay patient and see how his arm feels.

The balance Arians is trying to weigh pits rest against reps.

“It’s one thing to stand there and watch like you’re throwing it, instead of getting it out of your hand on time and accurately,” Arians said.