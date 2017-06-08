Bruce Arians: Carson Palmer might be a ring away from Hall of Fame

TEMPE, Ariz. -- From Bruce Arians' perspective, there's one thing -- albeit a big, bright shiny thing -- standing between Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer and the Pro Football Hall of Fame: a Super Bowl championship.

"Well, statistically, if you put a ring on his finger, he probably has a chance to be talked about for the Hall of Fame because of his statistics," Arians said, when asked how a championship would change the perception of Palmer.

Carson Palmer has thrown for more than 4,000 yards in four of the past five seasons. Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The 37-year-old Palmer, entering his 15th season, is ranked in the top 14 all-time in the four major passing categories and could find himself either in the top 10 or near the top 10 in all-time passing yards, touchdowns, completions and attempts. He'll enter the 2017 season ranked 14th in passing yards (44,269), 14th in touchdown passes (285), 13th in completions (3,777) and 13th in attempts (6,040).

But Palmer said Wednesday that he's not concerned with his stats or the Hall of Fame.

"Really haven't thought about that," he said. "I've thought about a championship a lot."

How often?

"Every day," Palmer said.

Though a Super Bowl might be constantly on Palmer's mind, it's not consuming his life. He won't let a lack of a championship or his football career define him.

"It’s not going to make me as a man," Palmer said. "I don’t want to live the rest of my life on what I did playing football. I want to live the rest of my life on the type of man, husband, father son, all those things.

"But there's no doubt that I would love to have a Super Bowl ring."

Thanks to a lot of rest during the offseason thus far, Palmer could be in line to turn in one of if not the best seasons of his career -- which could potentially lead to that elusive ring.

He didn't throw this offseason until the last day of the second week of OTAs, and the rest has paid off. Arians feels Palmer's arm is "stronger than ever," as was evident during Wednesday's minicamp when Palmer threw a couple of 55-yard passes and "dropped them in the bucket," his coach said. But Palmer thinks the payoff for his offseason downtime won't be noticeable until the second half of the season.

"I think the benefit really comes October, November, December, January," Palmer said. "Right now everybody feels fresh for the most part. I'm hoping to feel the advantage from that in late fall."

Palmer doesn't plan on changing his summer throwing regiment. This week's minicamp practices were his warm-up to his pre-training training. This time of year, Palmer said, is when he builds arm strength and endurance, so he can throw for a two-and-a-half hour practice.

The more the Cardinals can conserve Palmer's arm, the better shape their offense will be. And the more prolific of a passer Palmer will be.

He's in the midst of the best football of his career. He's thrown for more than 4,000 yards in four of the past five seasons. The only year he didn't was in 2014, when he only played six games because of a nerve injury in his throwing shoulder and then an ACL injury that ended his season. Even then, though, he was on pace to eclipse 4,300 yards.

Palmer's past two seasons -- despite a 7-8-1 mark last year -- have been among the best back-to-back campaigns of his career. He threw 61 touchdowns over that span, which were the most of his career during a two-year stretch in which he played 15 or 16 games. He threw 25 interceptions, tied for his lowest over two years with his 2005 and 2006 total.

As Palmer has aged, he's, in some ways, improved. He knows there will be what he called "losses" because he's in his late 30s. But being 37 -- and turning 38 in December -- also comes with some perks. And by resting him, the Cardinals hope to see those benefits throughout the entire season.

"It’s a lot harder to play a defensive back position or a quick-twitch position -- running back position -- later on in your career," Palmer said. "I think it's easier to play the quarterback position later on in your career just because it's all about repetition. It's all about experience. There have been a handful of quarterbacks that have had success early in their careers.

"You just look at the history of the game. Guys can have success at that position into their 30s just because you rely so much on experience, so much on been-there, done-that-before situations."