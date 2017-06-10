With much to prove, CB Justin Bethel stands out during offseason sessions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Welcome to the mailbag, as the Cardinals wrap up offseason practices.

One thing you're most impressed with so far? — Connor Langpap (@connorlangpap) June 9, 2017

There were a few players who were impressive during the 10 days of OTAs and three minicamp practices, but none more so than Justin Bethel.

Bethel came into the spring with a lot to prove. A lot. A foot injury suffered during the 2015 season slowed him that season and then surgery during the 2016 offseason prevented him from taking the field during OTAs and minicamp. He suffered a setback in the weeks leading up to last year’s training camp, which all but put his recovery at a halt. And it cost him. He lost what was his starting job to rookie Brandon Williams, who then lost it to Marcus Cooper, all while Bethel was in coach Bruce Arians' doghouse. At one point late last season, Arians said that Bethel was a "failure in progress," a comment Bethel wasn’t happy about.

This was essentially a make-or-break offseason for him. He needed to show he could be an every-down cornerback -- at least as best as he could without pads on -- to position himself as the front-runner for the starting job when camp ended.

And that’s exactly what he did.

While Williams performed well in practice, it was Bethel who stood out of the two. But there’s a caveat: The Cardinals aren’t allowed to play bump-and-run man coverage during offseason practices because of contact rules in the CBA. That’s what they play during the season. So even though Bethel shined while playing off-man coverage doesn’t mean he’ll be as good in man-press coverage when training camp begins.

For now, though, he was impressive. His athleticism is obvious. He has the quickness and the speed. If he can show in camp that he’s mastered the schematical and physical side of being an NFL cornerback, then the Cardinals may have their next starting corner.