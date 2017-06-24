Cornerback tops lists of Cardinals' concerns heading into camp

What's your biggest concern going into camp? Mine is replacing elite production at DL, depth at CB/WR/OL and Deone's health. #CardsMailbag — kc masterman (@kmasterman) June 23, 2017

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Of all the issues you have with the Arizona Cardinals heading into training camp, there's just one that concerns me: Cornerback depth.

Before we get into that depth, let's start with the starter at corner. As of now, the Cardinals still don't have a clear-cut starter to line up opposite six-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson. They have two options in Justin Bethel and Brandon Williams, but neither separated himself enough from the other to claim a stake at the starting job. Now, this needs to be said: In a lot of ways, neither Bethel nor Williams were given an opportunity to win the job because of NFL rules that prohibit contact during OTAs and minicamp. That prevented either from showing their man-press skills. Once they're able to do that starting with the third day of training camp, then the true competition at corner will begin.

However, that position is still an area of concern because both Bethel and Williams are relatively inexperienced at corner at the NFL level. That begs the question: How much time will the Cardinals give each defensive back to prove they're capable of being the starter before they sign a veteran to take their spot?