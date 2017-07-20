Arizona Cardinals enter 2017 camp hoping to rebound from 7-8-1 season

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals open training camp on July 22 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Here's a closer look at the Cardinals' camp:

Top storyline: Sure, there are individual position battles that will be captivating, but the top storyline heading into this year's training camp will be how -- and if -- the Cardinals can put last season's underachieving 7-8-1 record behind them as they try to make what could be their last Super Bowl run with their current core. This time a year ago, the Cardinals weren't just the favorites to win the NFC, they were among the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Now they're afterthoughts when it comes to predicting who will hoist the Lombardi Trophy, and that's OK by them. But how well they can translate that underdog mentality into on-field production will determine how this season will go. Like last season, they're returning a roster well-equipped to win another division title and make a run deep into the playoffs.

Receiver Larry Fitzgerald is entering his 14th season, and there is speculation that it could be his last. Kelvin Kuo/USA Today Sports

QB depth chart: As long as starter Carson Palmer is healthy, he'll be on the field. Behind him, however, is one of the most intriguing storylines heading into training camp as Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert will compete for the backup job.

Bubble watch: Kareem Martin has steadily progressed at outside linebacker since making the conversion from defensive tackle in 2015, but with the presence of Chandler Jones and Markus Golden, the drafting of Haason Reddick -- a former defensive end who can also rush the passer from the edge -- and the signing of free agent Jarvis Jones, Martin might be at risk of being cut this camp.

That rookie could start: With one rookie -- first-round pick Reddick -- already expected to start, the other rookie who could start is safety Budda Baker. The second-round pick has the versatility to play nickel or base safety, which could help him see the field early and often. He'll likely be a starting nickel safety by Week 1.

Fitz's finale? It doesn't matter that the season hasn't begun. One of the hottest topics this season will be whether it's the last for Larry Fitzgerald. He took about a month to decide whether he was playing in 2017, and he said this offseason that he'll address his future once -- during training camp. Regardless of what he says, his playing future will be a constant topic whether he likes it or not.

Badger's back: This season might be more important for Tyrann Mathieu than anyone on the roster. For the third time in four years, the Honey Badger is coming off a season that ended on injured reserve. The Cardinals have committed big money to the fifth-year safety, and now they want their return on investment. Mathieu says he's healthy and ready to go, and he was practicing without a knee brace -- all signs the Honey Badger could be back. But only time will tell.

