Bruce Arians wants to start camp by putting health concerns behind him

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Bruce Arians knew what was coming when he approached the podium in the bowels of University of Phoenix Stadium for the first time this training camp.

It was the first time the Arizona Cardinals coach was formally addressing the local media after revealing in his recently released book that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer last December and had surgery in February to remove part of the organ. The questions, regardless of whether he tried to curb them or not, were bound to come.

On Thursday afternoon, he tried to get ahead of the story and then move on from it.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said he kept his cancer diagnosis a secret last December so that he wouldn't be a distraction to the team in the final weeks of the season. Rob Schumacher/azcentral sports via USA TODAY NETWORK

"Welcome back, guys," Arians began his news conference. "Yes, I'm healthy. Let's get that s--- out of the way right now. All that is behind me and I'm very, very fortunate to have a great doctor and can't wait to get started."

The first question was about why he kept the cancer a secret.

Arians explained that he had hid the cancer diagnosis from his team because he didn't want to be a distraction with three games left. He was diagnosed on Dec. 15, three days before the Cardinals hosted the New Orleans Saints in their home finale. He coached Arizona to a 2-1 record after the cancer diagnosis.

"We had some big games to finish the season and in no way did that have to be a distraction," Arians said.

While his health was an issue from, essentially, the start of last season to the finish, it wasn't enough to force Arians to retire. He was hospitalized last August during a training camp trip to San Diego for symptoms related to diverticulitis. He also was hospitalized in November for chest pains.

The cancer diagnosis came in December, when it was discovered during a doctor's appointment that was initially scheduled to treat a potential hernia. He had surgery in February, the same month he had surgery to repair a rotator cuff injury.

"It was a s---ty February," he said. "Too many operations. But the rotator's great. Don't tell Was [Cardinals orthopedist Dr. Gary Waslewski], but I played golf a few times this summer and I didn’t play very well but I didn't lose all my money. It was fun.

"But, yeah, the other one. When they tell you you're cancer-free, that's a great feeling."

And Arians still returned for a fifth season as the Cardinals’ head coach.

"If I was going to retire because of my health, I should've did it last year," Arians said. "Hopefully I don't have anything worse than I had last year."