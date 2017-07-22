A Carson Palmer pass split open David Johnson's finger last month

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- All the rest that Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Palmer has been getting has perhaps made him a bit stronger.

Maybe too strong. Just ask RB David Johnson.

During a throwing session at Palmer's Southern California home about a month ago, one of Palmer's passes split open one of Johnson's fingers.

"I ended up having to get stitches in my finger because he was throwing some heat," Johnson said. "His arm was fresh. He's definitely feeling good out there, I would say."

Carson Palmer stretches on Friday, the reporting day for training camp for the Cardinals. Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY

Palmer, 37, felt bad about injuring his teammate. But he insists it wasn't all his fault.

"He wasn't wearing gloves, so I can put a little bit of blame on him," Palmer said dryly. "But I felt bad because we washed it with the hose. And then I started thinking, 'Man, that's probably not the cleanest water in Southern California out of a hose, to be washing all the blood off of your hands.'"

Once reality set it, Johnson called team trainer Tom Reed and then got stitches.

Palmer thinks Johnson might be the first player he's ever injured with a pass, but the QB wasn't patting himself on the back. And he didn't think to himself, "Man, my arm is ready."

"That was not my first thought," Palmer said. "My first thought was, 'This is not good. We're not on Arizona Cardinals property. We're away from the facility.' That was my first thought. I was a little nervous for him."

Johnson, 25, is fine. His finger has healed. But coach Bruce Arians had a message for both his star running back and quarterback.

"'Don't throw the damn ball so hard,'" Arians told Palmer. "And, 'David, wear your damn gloves. You wear them in the game.'"