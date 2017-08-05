Kurt Warner's impact on Cardinals was broad and long-lasting

TEMPE, Ariz. -- It was early 2005, and the Arizona Cardinals front office was trying to stabilize the future of the team's quarterback position.

Dennis Green had just finished his first season as Cardinals head coach. Jake Plummer had left to sign with Denver as a free agent in early 2003, and in the intervening two seasons, Arizona had used five quarterbacks. And the Cardinals had not had a winning season since 1998.

It was time to find some consistency, and wins.

Kurt Warner's tenure in Arizona -- from 2005 until he retired after the 2009 season -- was crucial in changing the Cardinals' culture. Gene Lower/Getty Images

In New York, Kurt Warner had decided to void the final year of his two-year contract with the Giants, making the former MVP and Super Bowl champion a free agent. Both Green and then-Cardinals general manager Rod Graves took notice. Graves suggested the idea to Green, and the general feeling inside the Cardinals' Tempe facility was that Warner, then 33, could come to Arizona, bring his renowned leadership and experience, and potentially start.

So the Cardinals signed him on March 6, 2005.

While his signing, unbeknownst to anyone at the time, began to change the Cardinals' trajectory, Warner wasn't viewed as the solution for a franchise that, until that point, had been mired in mediocrity.

"We didn't think at that particular point that he would be the long-term answer for us," Graves said.

That's one reason why the Cardinals drafted Matt Leinart 10th overall in 2006, after re-signing Warner to a three-year contract. Warner was seen as a potential mentor to Leinart, but also as someone who could retake the offense if needed, current Cardinals GM Steve Keim said. Warner survived a coaching change in 2007, from Green to Ken Whisenhunt, who was reluctant to simply hand Warner the starting job.

But despite battling Leinart for playing time until winning the job outright during training camp in 2008, Warner, although downtrodden at times, was not deterred.

What ensued over the next two seasons helped put the Cardinals on the NFL map. It was also a key stretch in a career that put Warner in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where he'll be enshrined in a ceremony Saturday night in Canton, Ohio.

Warner led Arizona to Super Bowl XLIII, the first in franchise history, where the Cardinals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose offense was directed by Arizona's current head coach, Bruce Arians. The next season, Warner led the Cardinals to the NFC divisional round, where they lost to the New Orleans Saints. Then Warner decided to retire.

But other than their stadium, which opened in 2006, Warner was the most important factor in changing the Cardinals' culture, Keim said.

"There's no doubt that Kurt was a key piece of that puzzle in terms of national recognition and putting us in a position to play in a Super Bowl," Keim said. "We've always talked about how hard it is to find quarterbacks, to find a guy who can take you the whole way and Kurt is just ... not just his play on the field but what he meant to the locker room. That type of attitude and that type of leadership is infectious."

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Warner's impact on the organization went further. "I would say Kurt had the single biggest impact on this franchise since 1988," Fitzgerald said, referring to when the Cardinals relocated to Arizona from St. Louis. "I would say he has been the most impactful person that this organization has had since it came to the desert. He transformed the way, I think, the Cardinals are viewed nationally and respected around the league. I think he had the biggest impact on that."

To Graves, Warner elevated the Cardinals to a household name.

He saw it one day in the Pittsburgh airport, when he spotted a Warner jersey on the back of a passenger. That would never have happened, he said, a few years earlier.

"We skyrocketed in terms of respect and notoriety," said Graves, who included Warner in the same conversation as players such as Walter Payton and Fitzgerald as far as influence on and off the field.

Kurt Warner, with his wife, Brenda, received his signature gold jacket Friday ahead of Saturday night's Hall of Fame enshrinement. Scott Heckel/The Canton Repository via AP

Graves, who was fired by the Cardinals after the 2012 season, says he feels the organization would've eventually reached the heights to which Warner took it, and to where it is now, without Warner, but it would've taken the Cardinals longer to get there.

Arians, too, saw the Cardinals as an organization on the rise under Warner.

"You knew they had great wide receivers, that's a given," Arians said. "And then when Kurt played, it gave everybody a big lift. But I thought they were really moving in the right direction."

Warner's impact on the organization was felt on and off the field, but he rubbed off specifically on Fitzgerald.

Warner joined the Cardinals for Fitzgerald's second season. The receiver was 22, still young but talented. Those around the two of them saw Warner's leadership, respect for both game and teammates, work ethic and approach rub off on Fitzgerald.

While Warner needed Fitzgerald to be the type of quarterback he became -- ranked in the top four of nearly every major franchise passing category -- Graves said he doesn't think Fitzgerald would've developed as he did without Warner.

Fitzgerald agrees.

"[I was] very blessed, not only to have him but to have him at the time I had him, to have him in my second year," Fitzgerald said. "It was a godsend because I needed him not only from a professional standpoint but from a personal standpoint.

"He really just taught me how to be a professional, how to conduct myself as a man, dealing with different people and relationships. He is a special person, and I'm very thankful to have had him in my life at 21 years old."