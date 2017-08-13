Cardinals' Robert Nkemdiche continues disruptive play against Raiders

Carson Palmer marches the Cardinals down the field and wraps up his only drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brittan Golden. (0:20)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Robert Nkemdiche picked up in Saturday’s game where he left off during his previous week of practice.

The second-year Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle disrupted the Oakland Raiders' offense early and often Saturday night in a 20-10 victory at University of Phoenix Stadium. He had three tackles, including a crucial third-down stop in the second quarter. The chatter around Cardinals camp about Nkemdiche for the past couple of weeks has been about how he’s showing signs of improvement and maturity from last season. It’s starting to translate into games. Nkemdiche was a constant in the Raiders’ backfield, forcing plays away from him while affecting the game down to down.

Robert Nkemdiche continued to play Saturday like the first-round draft pick he was in 2016, making himself a disruptive presence in the Cardinals' victory. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

QB depth chart: Saturday showed it makes all the difference whom a quarterback plays with. A week after running with the second team, Blaine Gabbert played with the third-string offense and looked average compared to his stellar performance in the Hall of Fame Game. He was sacked four times and threw for just 53 yards as a combination of poor protection and dropped passes didn’t help the six-year veteran's cause. By comparison, starter Carson Palmer knocked off some rust and led the Cards on a 14-play touchdown drive, then backup Drew Stanton threw for 112 yards and a touchdown on 11-for-15 passing.

When it was starters vs. starters, the Cardinals looked ...: a bit rusty, but they were able to move the ball down the field efficiently in a 14-play drive that went 70 yards for a touchdown in 6 minutes, 36 seconds. The Cardinals’ starting defense gave up two big plays early but stopped the Raiders on third down to end any threat of a touchdown.

One reason to be concerned: When John Brown isn’t on the field, the Cardinals’ receivers seem to lack another big-play option beyond Larry Fitzgerald. That was the case Saturday, when Brown was dressed but didn’t see the field as he continued to recover from a quadriceps injury. But without him, Arizona is in need of a playmaker, someone who can compete for fade routes in the corner of the end zone or take hits across the middle. Without that receiver, the Cardinals might struggle to find crucial plays when they need them most.

That guy could start: Linebacker Josh Bynes stacked a well-rounded performance Saturday on top of a good week of practice. He had six tackles, a forced fumble that led to a turnover and a half-sack. He is facing a crowded inside linebacker room, but more games like Saturday’s could land the six-year veteran on the 53-man roster.

Rookie watch: Budda Baker continued to show he’s picking up the Cardinals’ defense lightning-fast. The safety had a textbook knockdown that displayed his coverage skills and closing speed. He finished with five tackles.

Stanton shines: Stanton did his part to quiet the calls for Gabbert to unseat him as the Cardinals’ backup quarterback. He showed off an array of short and long passes that had significant zip on them. Stanton’s touchdown pass was a display of athleticism as he scrambled to his right to elude a sack then hit tight end Troy Niklas on a dart.