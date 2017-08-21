Anquan Boldin retires as second-best receiver in Cardinals history

Jim Trotter explains why Anquan Boldin decided to retire, what his football legacy is and why he should be in the conversation for the Hall of Fame. (2:14)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- There’s no debate about who's the best receiver in the history of the Arizona Cardinals' organization.

That, without a doubt, is Larry Fitzgerald.

Who's second on that list, however, isn't as cut and dry. But maybe it should be.

Anquan Boldin, who told ESPN's Jim Trotter on Sunday that he's retiring after 14 seasons, played his first seven seasons in Arizona -- six alongside Fitzgerald -- and established himself as the second-best receiver in the franchise's long history.

Long before Fitzgerald cemented himself as a first ballot Hall of Famer, the Cardinals had receivers who left an impression on the franchise, from Roy Green to Mel Gray to Pat Tilley to Frank Sanders. And while they might have been the star receiver or number one option of their day, none were as productive as Boldin, who played in Arizona from 2003-2009.

Anquan Boldin's seven seasons in Arizona were among the best the franchise has ever seen. Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images

He was the Cardinals' leader in receptions with 586 when he was traded after the 2009 season, a number that has since almost been doubled by Fitzgerald. Boldin now sits second. He's fifth on the team's all-time touchdown receptions list with 44 and fourth in receiving yards with 7,520.

But Boldin's totals might be deceiving since he only spent seven seasons with the organization.

On an average basis, it's clear that, statistically, at least, he's clearly earned the right to be called the second-best receiver in franchise history.

He averaged 1,074 yards, 6.2 touchdowns and 83.7 receptions per season -- all second-highest in franchise history behind Fitzgerald.

Had the Cardinals not drafted Fitzgerald third overall the year after picking Boldin in the second round, he might still be in Arizona and own every record Fitzgerald does. Boldin entered training camp in 2008 unhappy with the Cardinals' front office because he felt he was lied to about a receiving a new contract that offseason after watching Fitzgerald sign a four-year extension worth $40 million. So he demanded a trade, which didn't come to fruition until March 2010, when he was sent to the Baltimore Ravens.

While Boldin left Arizona, his mark remained.

He helped the Cardinals reach Super Bowl XLIII in 2008, the first in franchise history. He had at least 1,000 yards in five of his seven seasons, including 1,038 in 2008 when he played in only 12 games due to a sinus fracture and concussion.

He set an NFL rookie record with 101 receptions in 2003. He had 217 receiving yards in his first NFL game in Week 1 of the 2003 season.

While he might not have had the longevity in a Cardinals uniform that some of the team's other great receivers had, Boldin didn't need it to establish himself as the second-best receiver in Cardinals history.