John Brown focused on 'right now' rather than being 'worried' about playing Week 1

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Before Arizona Cardinals receiver John Brown can think about playing Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, he's concerning himself with the here and now.

Brown said Monday after he returned to practice from a quad injury that he's not looking at the long term. He's more concentrated on being ready for Saturday's preseason game than he is Week 1.

"I'm focusing on what's right now," Brown said. "I'm focusing on trying to play. I'm not too much worried about Week 1 right now."

Brown feels better overall and said his quad has improved. That's led Brown to increase his workload in practice.

Playing Saturday night at Atlanta in Arizona's third preseason game would be beneficial, Brown said. It'd also be his first action of the preseason.

"Yeah, it would be a lot of help," Brown said. "It would be a big help. Tried to go last week. I wasn't ready. I feel better than I did last week. Hopefully, I can go this week."

Brown said trying to balance the healing process against a responsibility to his teammates for being on the field has been "real tough." He's gotten advice from teammates to take his time.

Brown turned heads last week when he said he'll return when he's ready.

"I just want to be smart about the situation," Brown said. "I just don't want to jump back out there."