Larry Fitzgerald says ex-teammate Anquan Boldin belongs in the Hall

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It takes a future Hall of Famer to know a future Hall of Famer.

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who’s all but a shoo-in to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot, believes former teammate Anquan Boldin should one day be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

"I believe so," Fitzgerald said when asked whether Boldin belonged in the Hall. "Every place he’s gone, I feel like he’s been the best receiver on that team. He’s led by example off the field. He’s done it the right way."

Boldin, who announced his retirement on Sunday, finished his 14-year career with numbers similar to Fitzgerald’s career totals.

Boldin finished with 1,076 catches for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns. Fitzgerald has 1,125 catches for 14,389 yards and 104 touchdowns as he enters his 14th season.

Boldin retired with a higher reception percentage, yards-after-catch average and yards-after-contact average than Fitzgerald, and he reached those numbers with 151 fewer targets than Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was drafted in 2004, a year after Boldin. They were teammates until Boldin was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in March 2010.

"There’s nobody you want in your foxhole or to have your back like him," Fitzgerald said. "So, I wish we could’ve been able to play a little longer but to be able to see him go off and win a championship. ...The dude has had an unbelievable Hall of Fame career."