Larry Fitzgerald gets sentimental talking about Anquan Boldin retiring

Retired WR Anquan Boldin explains that the NFL gave him a great platform to serve others, but now his passion for helping people is greater than it is for playing football. (1:41)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Long before Larry Fitzgerald became a mentor to younger teammates, treating them like little brothers and taking them under his wing, he was once taken care of by Anquan Boldin.

They were drafted by the Arizona Cardinals a year apart; Boldin in 2003, Fitzgerald in 2004. They quickly bonded during Fitzgerald’s rookie year. Boldin would have Fitzgerald over to his house for Monday Night Football, eating food made by Boldin’s wife, Dionne. That was the foundation for a friendship that took them around the world to places like Ethiopia and Senegal, and still holds strong today.

So when Fitzgerald talked about Boldin retiring Sunday, he became sentimental.

“It’s bittersweet,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s like a big brother to me. I wasn’t fortunate enough to have a big brother, but he was definitely that person to me.”

Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald helped lead the Cardinals to a Super Bowl appearance -- the first in franchise history -- in the 2008 season. Matthew Emmons/US Presswire

The two would wrestle when they were teammates, with Fitzgerald often coming up on the losing end of those grapples. Fitzgerald would often also be on the receiving end of one of Boldin’s famous stares.

“I always messed with him,” Fitzgerald said. “I still always mess with him. I’m a habitual disturber of the peace. I definitely got a little bit of Anquan’s wrath.

“We always have a good time.”

Boldin wasn’t the type of person who opened up easily or handed out his trust quickly, Fitzgerald said, so earning it took some time. But once someone got it, Fitzgerald considered them lucky because of how loyal Boldin was as a friend.

“There’s nobody you want in your foxhole or to have your back like,” Fitzgerald said. “I wish we would’ve been able to play a little longer.”

They were teammates from 2004-09 and helped change the culture of the Cardinals, who they helped lead to Super Bowl XLIII. That run and a second straight playoff appearance the following season changed the perception of the franchise from being stuck in perpetual mediocrity to being capable of winning consistently.

The memories of hanging out together at Boldin’s home, traveling together, crisscrossing the country, supporting the other’s philanthropic causes, those are the memories Fitzgerald still holds on to.

Looking back on his years of friendship with Boldin, Fitzgerald said there’s a lot he’s learned from his former teammate. But Fitzgerald was able to narrow it down to the one most important thing he took away from Boldin: How he lived his life.

And it’s inspired Fitzgerald to be like Boldin.

“Anquan does everything on parallels in terms of his personal life, his professional life, his philanthropic work,” Fitzgerald said. “Everything is always done to the highest standard and he holds himself to that kind of expectation, no matter what he does as a father, as a husband.

“So when you see that -- everything he does is done to the highest level -- I need to be able to do stuff like that. I think that was the one thing that really always stood out to me, his level of excellence in everything he does and how much pride he took in what he was doing.”

Then there’s the day in New Jersey when Boldin suffered a facial fracture after a violent hit against the Jets. Fitzgerald won’t forget it. Four weeks later, Boldin returned to the field.

“Seeing him on the ground against the Jets … being back and playing in [four weeks], scoring two touchdowns, those types of things you never forget about him as a player,” Fitzgerald said.

Boldin’s toughness has been lauded frequently since he announced his retirement over the weekend. It’s been cited as one reason why some think he should be a Hall of Famer. And to Fitzgerald, who saw it first-hand for six seasons, it’s what made Boldin Boldin.

“I’ve never played with anybody tougher,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s the most gritty, hard-nosed guy I’ve ever been around regardless of position. He’s just special in that way and, I don’t know, he might have broke the mold on that type of player.

“He was cut from a different cloth.”